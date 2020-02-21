Several Atlanta and Sandy Springs restaurants, bars and venues will get an early start on celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend. Translated from French to English, Mardi Gras is also known as Fat Tuesday, the celebration of the Carnival season before Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent.
Here’s a rundown on those events:
Ponce City Market
The Roof at Ponce City Market, located in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, will transform itself into the French Quarter Feb. 22 and 23. All four bars on The Roof will feature Crescent City-inspired cocktail specials, including The Original Hurricane and Hand Grenades. Also, Cajun favorite Louisiana gumbo will be available at Skyline Park’s concession stand. In addition, 9 Mile Station will be hosting a Recovery Brunch both days featuring the king cake sticky bun, shrimp jambalaya and Gulf oysters.
For those who want an extra taste of Mardi Gras, there will be two crawfish boils with all the low-country fixings from 3 to 6 p.m. (all ages) and 7 to 10 p.m. (21 and older) Feb. 22. In addition to whole crawfish and andouille, there will be a sides station, including corn bread, Hoppin’ John, red beans and rice and king cake. Tickets for the crawfish boil include admission to The Roof and must be purchased separately for $55 per adult and $35 per child. They are nonrefundable. One-day admission tickets cost $15 per person, and unlimited game-play tickets are $15 per person.
Feb. 22, there will be face painters, balloon artists and Mardi Gras crafts for children. Additionally, Trio Jockamo featuring Will Scruggs will perform that day during the crawfish boil, and the FunkCake jazz band will play at 9 Mile Station during the Recovery Brunch Feb. 23.
Finally, guests are encouraged to dress in their most outlandish Mardi Gras attire. See the full event run of show and RSVP on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/events/576295063148701/. Of note, followers can enter a social media contest to win complimentary tickets to the crawfish boil.
The event is happening rain or shine. The Roof is located at 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-on-the-roof-crawfish-boil-tickets-88717363021.
Buckhead bars
Buckhead’s bar district will host a Mardi Gras Bar Crawl this weekend, but it’s sold out, according to the Atlanta Bar Tours website.
For more information or to be added to the email list when tickets may become available, visit www.goldstar.com/events/atlanta-ga/buckhead-mardi-gras-crawl#venue-details.
Beads and Booze
Atlanta Bar Tours, which has been celebrating Mardi Gras all month with parties in Midtown and the Old Fourth Ward, will conclude its series with the Mardi Gras Beads and Booze tour of Virginia-Highland Feb. 22.
Throughout the month, more than 65 businesses are participating with New Orleans-themed food and drink specials showcasing Atlanta's own version of Bourbon Street. The events will feature New Orleans street bands plus discounts to Atlanta attractions. Tickets are $20 to $25.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.atlantabartours.com.
Battle & Brew, a gaming-themed bar/restaurant located at 5920 Roswell Road, Ste A-120 in Sandy Springs, will host a Mardi Gras party Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to midnight. It will include Cajun food and drinks and zydeco music.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/542655976598344/.
Dos Bocas
Dos Bocas restaurant, 275 Baker St. NW in downtown Atlanta, will host a Mardi Gras party Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will include festive cocktails, Cajun food and live zydeco music.
The menu will feature a crawfish boil and beignets plus bayou shrimp, crawfish etouffée, gumbo, jambalaya, po'boys, and muffuletta. Festive attire and masks are welcome. Admission is free with food and drink for sale.
For more information, visit www.dosbocasatl.com/news/mardis-gras-at-dos-bocas-225.
Tardi Gras
Well after the rest of the Mardi Gras parties have ended, the Atlanta Cajun Zydeco Association will host the Tardi Gras concert and dance with the Cajun party band Hair of the Dog March 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Garden Hills Recreation Center, 337 Pinetree Drive in Buckhead.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $14 for active military and $5 for students. A free beginners’ dance lesson is from 7 to 8 p.m., and the band will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Hair of the Dog plays a high-energy mix of Cajun, blues and honky-tonk. Mardi Gras beads and costumes are encouraged at the party.
For more information, visit www.aczadance.org or www.facebook.com/aczadance, email info@aczadance.org or call 404-462-2765.
