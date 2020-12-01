With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing most in-person events to be cancelled, postponed or shifted online, one Buckhead church is also adjusting its annual Christmas pageant.
Trinity Presbyterian Church’s children’s ministry will host its Christmas Pageant Drive-Thru Dec. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. to offer residents a safe way to enjoy the story of Jesus’ birth.
“There will be music, beautiful scenes choreographed by our children, and of course some superb acting!” the church stated in a message posted to its website. “Come experience this awesome event as we seek to help you experience Christmas and the birth of Christ in a meaningful and exciting way!”
The public is invited and admission is free, but preregistration is requested. To preregister, visit https://bit.ly/2Vrpvxg. Attendees are asked to enter the Trinity parking lot from the Moores Mill Road entrance (closest to Northside Drive/Parkway) and follow the Roman soldiers to Bethlehem.
