As the debate over whether the U.S. women’s soccer players should be paid as much as the men’s squad continues, former U.S. women’s soccer star Abby Wambach will be one of the keynote speakers at the United Way of Greater Atlanta’s 12th annual Women’s Leadership Breakfast Nov. 21.
Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and activist for pay equity and LGBTQ rights, and her partner Glennon Doyle, a thought leader and New York Times bestselling author, will discuss the evolution of women’s equity and the opportunities ahead.
The breakfast, taking place at 8 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis Atlanta hotel, will be hosted by the United Way’s Women United, a group of more than 3,000 metro Atlanta women from different backgrounds and communities working together through investments of time, talent and funds to improve the well-being of children and families throughout greater Atlanta.
Also at the event, the United Way will honor Sally Yates with the Woman of Excellence Award. The former U.S. deputy attorney general is now a partner with King & Spalding’s special matters and government investigations practice. Known for her lifelong, nonpartisan focus on public corruption, Yates is recognized worldwide for her integrity and credibility.
The Marriott Marquis Atlanta is located at 265 Peachtree St. in downtown Atlanta. Tickets are $125. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.unitedwayatlanta.org.
