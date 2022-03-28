The Emerald Isle comes to Atlanta in the new giant screen documentary "Ireland," narrated by Liam Neeson on Fernbank Museum’s Giant Screen Theater.
"Ireland," from MacGillivray Freeman Films, explores the natural wonders and rich, cultural heritage of the island of Ireland — from Trinity College Library and the world’s most famous illuminated manuscript, "The Book of Kells," to spectacular natural landmarks such as the giant Cliffs of Moher, the volcanic Giant’s Causeway and the rugged Skellig Islands, where researchers are studying local puffins.
“As a natural history museum, Fernbank is dedicated to exploring the diversity of life on our planet, which includes the rich tapestry of human cultures from both the past and present,” Dr. Bobbi Hohmann, McClatchey Curator and Fernbank’s VP of Programming and Collections, said. “This amazing new film captures the vibrant cultural history and traditions found on the island, but also provides glimpses into its natural beauty. That is a winning combination for our audience.”
Led by Irish writer Manchán Magan, violinist Patricia Treacy and four Irish teens looking to connect with their Irish heritage, the film connects with audiences to rediscover the vibrant traditions, language and sacred customs of this ancient land.
“Ireland has long captivated the world’s imagination with its rich history and picturesque landscapes, and with this film we hope to share with audiences all the wonder and cultural diversity that makes the island of Ireland so unique and special,” director Greg MacGillivray said. “Our story intertwines Ireland’s ancient past with its vibrant future, and I hope the film ignites a new appreciation for the vast, natural beauty and fascinating, cultural traditions of this magical place.”
“There is a movement in Ireland to reconnect with our heritage, to rediscover what it means to be Irish, and I am delighted to help bring the joy and diversity of all that Ireland has to offer, both the old and the new, to IMAX and giant-screen audiences worldwide,” Neeson said. “As viewers experience Ireland’s great beauty and humanity on the world’s largest screens, they will fall in love all over again.”
Ireland shows daily in Fernbank’s Giant Screen Theater at Fernbank and is included with general admission. This film is family-friendly and has a run time of 40 minutes. General admission to Fernbank includes three floors of exhibits in the natural history museum, choice of one giant screen film, and 75 acres of nature explorations in Fernbank Forest and WildWoods.
Fernbank is at 767 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta, minutes from midtown Atlanta and downtown Decatur. For information, showtimes and to reserve tickets, visit FernbankMuseum.org.
