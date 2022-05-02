Vinings nonprofit Julie's Dream is giving metro-Atlanta children the chance to explore the outdoors.
In 2008, Julie and Chad Harlan scaled to the halfway point of Mt. Rainer. The couple realized they wanted to share the outdoors and Christianity with disadvantaged youth in Atlanta. The Harlans came up with ideas and plans, but as many do, became busy with life and shelved the idea for the time being. Then, in 2016, Julie Harlan changed careers and began drawing up detailed plans and researching nonprofits in the the area to build her dream organization.
However, in early 2017, Julie Harlan was diagnosed with cancer. She died a little more than a month later, but Chad Harlan made sure to continue her dream of bringing children to the outdoors. Harlan created Julie's Dream and partnered with Agape Youth Center to bring the outdoors to Atlanta youth.
"So many kids will talk about the quiet and the calm of it all, so for kids who are coming from some of the toughest neighborhoods in Atlanta, that's a huge, huge deal for them," Harlan said. "I think it's almost like this sense of peace and safety that they get from the quiet they calm and just not stressing out about maybe being in a high stress environment."
Since its beginning in 2018, Julie's Dream has served more than 500 kids and raised more than $1.9 million. Each year, the nonprofit hosts around 10 overnight trips and countless day trips. The nonprofit has taken kids to national and state parks such as the Smokey Mountains, the White Mountains in new Hampshire, Pisgah National Forest and Jekyll Island. Julie's Dream also provides the kids with hiking gear such as boots, backpacks, poles and tents through donations from the community.
"It's really powerful — just giving these children the opportunity to realize how much bigger their opportunities are and how much bigger the world is and for many of them just that perspective change," Harlan said. "You facilitate so much hope, and an optimism and frankly, confidence in their own abilities. When you marry that with helping them build their faith lives, it has been a recipe for a lot of success."
While on the trips, volunteer adult leaders talk to the children about Christianity, academics, nutrition, goal setting and much more. Julie's Dream is currently partnered with Agape Youth and Family Center, PAWKids and Wilderness Works.
"There's an element of camaraderie to kids and there's an element of adventure that the kids don't always get to experience," Harlan said. "Maybe these children have not been outside the metro area of Atlanta, much less their zip code. We had kids last week who went down to Jekyll Island and (it was) their first time ever seen the ocean."
Additionally, Julie's Dream was recognized for its work. Northwestern Mutual recognizes the leadership of its financial advisors who are making a difference in their own communities through exemplary volunteerism. As part of these efforts, the company, through its Foundation, awarded $310,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide through its 2022 Community Service Awards.
This year’s program recognizes 17 of the company’s financial advisors for their commitment to positively impacting their communities through dedicated volunteer service. Each winner has been awarded a grant to benefit a local nonprofit he or she is involved with. Harlan was named a 2022 Most Exceptional Community Service Award winner, receiving a $25,000 grant for Julie’s Dream.
"I was super excited," Harlan said. "There are so many advisors and individuals out there that are doing really wonderful work in their respective communities."
Harlan said they are very grateful and the grant will go to summer programming and hiring two program coordinators.
For more information or to donate gear, visit juliesdream.org.
