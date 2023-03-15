If you've ever wondered what's inside Atlanta's mansions or historic homes, now is your chance to find out.
Historic homes and sites in Atlanta’s Buckhead, Ansley Park and College Park neighborhoods will be open for tours during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Spring Ramble, April 20 through 23.
The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to explore private homes that are not usually open to the public and significant historic sites.
To celebrate the Trust’s 50th anniversary, the event will kick off with a special 50th anniversary Spring Ramble Preview Party March 30, at the oldest home in Ansley Park, where guests will be treated with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.
The event continues with a special insider tour of the Georgia Governor’s Mansion on Thursday, April 20, when guests will take a behind-the-scenes look at the 30-room house built in 1967.
On April 21, “ramblers” will tour some of the state’s most remarkable architecture and landscapes in Buckhead, many of which were designed by a who’s who of Georgia’s most notable architects. One of the architecturally significant houses on Friday’s tour is Villa Lamar, an exquisite Italian Renaissance Revival house designed by George O. Totten, whose work includes many monuments and several embassies on Embassy Row in Washington.
Saturday’s Ramble, on April 22, will begin with a brief orientation and history of the city followed by the presentation of the Georgia Trust’s 46th Annual Preservation Awards at the historic Peachtree Christian Church, whose stained-glass windows are often claimed to constitute the largest single collection of English stained-glass windows outside of England. Following the awards ceremony, guests will explore homes in Ansley Park, Atlanta’s first suburban neighborhood designed for the automobile.
Sites include the former home of Daniel Rich, one of the co-founders of Rich’s Department Store, and a 1965 mid-century modern house designed by noted Atlanta architect Ted Levy, who also designed Plaza Towers on Peachtree Road. The Randolph-Lucas-Jones House, which made headlines in 2013 when it was moved from Peachtree Road to Ansley Park and subsequently restored, will be open for tours during a special reception for upper-level Georgia Trust members.
On April 23, registrants will explore homes in the College Park Historic District, Georgia’s fourth largest urban historic district with 867 structures listed in the National Register. Guests will enjoy an array of architectural styles including the Garland House, an 1892 Victorian that has been in the same family for five generations.
The Ramble also includes special dining experiences held at historic sites throughout the weekend. After Friday’s Ramble, guests are invited to dinner and cocktails on the grounds of the Howell House, a private residence designed in 1975 by noted architect and preservationist Henri V. Jova, whose work includes the Carter Presidential Center and Colony Square in Midtown.
Saturday morning, guests will be served breakfast at Peachtree Christian Church, which was built in 1924 thanks to funding from furniture magnate Amos Rhodes, whose former home, Rhodes Hall, serves as the headquarters of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. On Saturday night, “ramblers” will enjoy dinner and cocktails at The Temple, a Reform synagogue in Midtown designed by noted Atlanta architect Philip Trammell Shutze in 1931 and home to the oldest Jewish congregation in Atlanta.
Finally, a Sunday brunch will be held on the historic campus of Woodward Academy (originally the Georgia Military Academy) located in College Park.
A wide variety of registration options are available. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit GeorgiaTrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.