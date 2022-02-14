The amazing bargain bonanza Tossed Out Treasures returns the weekend of March 11 through 13 after a two year hiatus.
After being shut down after opening day due to the pandemic in 2020 and not being held in 2021, the annual shopping spree, held by the Sandy Springs Society, returns for its 29th year.
Tossed Out Treasures, The Sandy Springs Society's longest-running fundraiser, sells gently used items donated by members of the community and the organization. Since 1992, the event has focused on reselling, reusing and repurposing designer clothing, high-end accessories, jewelry, antiques, books, furniture, upscale home decor, and more. At the end of the sale, any leftover merchandise will be donated to area charities.
Shoppers can discover all the treasures that have been accumulated since the last sale. Doors will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Mar. 11 and Saturday, Mar. 12. A special close-out sale with final markdowns on all remaining items will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 13. This year's sale will be held at Perimeter Pointe in the space formerly occupied by Michael’s at 1155 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30338.
This year's co-chairs include Lisa Ford, Susan Sutterfield and Mary Ellen Snodgrass.
"After not being able to host Tossed Out Treasures in 2021, we’re more thrilled than ever to share these amazing finds with our shoppers," Ford said. "Supply chain is definitely not an issue for us this year!"
With the array of items that are donated from the community, members display pieces in a setting equivalent to an upscale department store, with sections including art, antiques, children’s, clothing for men and women, kitchen, holiday, home and garden, and more. All items are gently used — all donations are carefully inspected before being included — and offered at reduced prices. Tossed Out Treasure helps shoppers to “go green” by upcycling and helping the environment, while also being budget friendly as well.
Since it began in 1992, the event has raised up to $75,000 annually. These funds help more than 30 nonprofit organizations in the community through The Society's philanthropic grants program, which supports various nonprofits that promote the arts, education, heritage, environment and social services in the city.
In 2021, despite being unable to host its annual fundraisers, the Society awarded $151,187 in grants to 31 nonprofit organizations serving the Sandy Springs community. To date, the Society has awarded more than $4.39 million in grants to support the community in the past 33 years.
"Whether it’s antique buyers, interior decorators or bargain hunters, our shoppers are always thrilled to discover their perfect pieces among the array of high-quality donated items," Ford said. "We’ve been asking our supporters to hold onto their treasures for the past two years, so that we have our best and largest selection yet this spring. We anticipate this opening day to be like all of the others with a line waiting to get in!”
Admission to Tossed Out Treasures is free and open to the public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For those that want to have the first opportunity to claim these incredible finds, a special preview will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. With a purchased ticket, guests can enjoy early shopping and a festive, themed dinner.
For information and tickets, visit sandyspringssociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.