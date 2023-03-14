Celebrating 30 years of cultivating an incredible array of finds to pique all interests, the bargain hunters’ extravaganza, Tossed Out Treasures is bringing the luck of the Irish to all its shoppers as it returns St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Running March 17 through 19, the annual shopping for a cause event is hosted by the Sandy Springs Society and benefits nonprofit organizations throughout the community.
Doors will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17 and March 18, and from 12 to 3 p.m. on March 19. In partnership with Jamestown, this year's sale will be held at Hammond Exchange (in the space formerly occupied by Office Depot) at the corner of Roswell and Hammond Roads at 5934 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. This year's chairs include Deborah Minor, Patty Kaplowitz and Jennifer Webb.
As The Sandy Springs Society's longest-running fundraiser, Tossed Out Treasures, sells gently used items donated by members of the organization as well as the community. First held in 1992 and returning in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the event’s sales highlight the reuse and repurposing of designer clothing, high-end accessories, jewelry, books, furniture, antiques, upscale home decor, children’s items and more. At the conclusion of the event, remaining merchandise is donated to area charities.
"As we’re seeing a rise in prices on goods of all kinds, this is the ideal time to purchase ‘new to you’ items that are still in great condition at bargain prices," Minor said. "Every year on opening day, there’s a long line of shoppers eager to discover what treasures are inside."
Members sort and display the incredible assortment of community donations in a setting equivalent to an upscale department store, with sections including men and women’s clothing, antiques, children’s items, kitchen, home and garden, art, home décor and more. All items are new or gently used (all donations are carefully inspected before being included) and available for purchase at significantly reduced prices.
"From antique buyers and interior decorators to bargain hunters and supporters of the community, shoppers are always excited about the incredible finds that we’ve curated for the event," Minor said. "As we celebrate 30 years of Tossed Out Treasures on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, we’re sure shoppers will be feeling lucky over saving ‘a pot of gold’ on their amazing new finds."
Guests at this year’s event will also have the opportunity to purchase the newly released Sandy Springs Society cookbook, "Savor Sandy Springs," a collection of recipes from members as well as restaurants, businesses and notable members of the Sandy Springs community. Proceeds will go towards the Society’s philanthropic grants.
Since it began in 1992, the event has raised up to $82,000 annually. These funds help more than 30 nonprofit organizations in the community through The Society's philanthropic grants program, which supports various nonprofits that promote the arts, education, heritage, environment and social services in the city. In 2022, the Society awarded $263,300 in grants to 32 nonprofit organizations serving the Sandy Springs community. To date, the Society has awarded more than $4.5 million in grants to support the community in the past 34 years.
For more information on Tossed Out Treasures and The Sandy Springs Society, visit sandyspringssociety.org.
