Throughout the spring, Thomas Deans Fine Art will present a series of “mini exhibitions” featuring both new artists and two long-time gallery favorites.
Available both online and in the gallery, the upcoming exhibition will run from March 26 to April 16 and features the work of North Carolina painter Shannon Woodford and Atlanta artist Ana Guzman.
Woodford's charming, colorful, and decorative oil paintings of both garden and wildflowers are the focus of “Spring.” Despite her lively floral compositions, Woodford ultimately considers herself an abstract artist because of her use of simplified forms and brush strokes to convey her subjects. She says she loves using bold colors and lush, textured, layers to create her paintings. She draws inspiration from the simple beauty of the everyday, drawing most of her inspiration from her home state of North Carolina and the Southeast.
Guzman is well known in Atlanta for her vibrant, highly expressive paintings depicting a wide variety of subjects. None is more popular than her “Love Atlanta” series. With her use of thick paint in rich colors and spontaneous, impassioned brushwork, Guzman admirably captures the youthfulness and energy of the city. At times she uses both oil and acrylic, with pencil and scratching-out to highlight important details. Most of her subjects will be well known to visitors to the city as well as Atlanta residents.
In conjunction with Livable Buckhead’s “Party on the Path” festivities, the gallery will hold a special reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March as part of a street-wide gallery stroll.
Thomas Deans Fine Art was established in 1983 and is located on Miami Circle, in the heart of Atlanta's art and design district. The gallery specializes in contemporary paintings, contemporary and historical works on paper, and selected contemporary photography. The gallery works regularly with museums, private and corporate collectors, casual buyers, interior designers, and art consultants.
Thomas Deans Fine Art is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.