Spotlight on Art, the 39th annual artists market and sale at Buckhead’s Trinity School, is returning to showcase the works of established and up-and-coming artists.
This year’s event will take place Jan. 27 through Feb. 1, will include the works of about 350 artists and is expected to average 1,000 pieces sold each day. It is the largest artists market of its kind in the Southeast.
Spotlight will kick off Jan. 27 with its Opening Night Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. The market will be open Jan. 27 through Feb. 1, and the festivities will also include the Cocktails and Canvases party Jan. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. Both parties will include free admission, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a look at all the art on display/for sale. Parking is also free.
Since its inception in 1982, Spotlight has helped launch the careers of several well-known artists, including Benny Andrews, Radcliffe Bailey, Bonnie Beauchamp-Cooke, William Christenberry, Herbert Creecy, Thornton Dial, Paige Follman, Corner Jennings, John McWilliams, Todd Murphy, Steve Penley, Robert Rauschenberg, Alexi Torres and Stephanie Wheeler, a news release stated.
The art displayed and sold spans all price points and styles from contemporary and realism to sculpture and jewelry. The event generates nearly $1 million in artwork sold each year, with half going to the school and half to the artists.
As a preview to the main artists market and sale, Trinity also hosted a five-week Spotlight popup gallery, featuring the works of five artists, at Neiman Marcus at Lenox Square mall in Buckhead in October and November.
The school is located at 4301 Northside Pkwy. NW in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.spotlightonart.com.
