A Sandy Springs resident will be honored at this year’s Crystal Ball, the Arthritis Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser.
Dr. Daniel Refai will be given the 2019 Hugh C. McLeod III, M.D. Award of Excellence in recognition of his career, passion for advancing medicine and personal character. The honor will be presented at the 38th annual ball, set for Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta.
Refai, a neurosurgeon affiliated with the Emory University School of Medicine, performs complex spine reconstruction surgeries to restore his patients’ ability to function and live their best lives. One patient said he also stands apart because of his bedside manner.
“Dr. Refai is humble, honest, professional, talented and friendly,” Barbara Kirby of Rome said in a news release. “I would send anyone I know to see him. It was the best experience I’ve ever had as a patient.”
The award is named for an orthopedic surgeon who died of leukemia in 2011 and even struggled with arthritis.
“I am honored to receive this prestigious award from an organization that shares my passion to make the lives of people living with arthritis better,” Refai said in a news release.
The foundation, which is based in Midtown, aims to “conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections,” its website states. The ball has raised more than $10 million for critical research and programs for people living with arthritis, including nearly 300,000 children nationally who are struggling every day.
Tickets are $600 and sponsorships start at $1,200 per couple. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2nBjEs8.
