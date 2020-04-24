Artist Walter Knoechel’s sales have nearly dried up since the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak forced the cancellation of art festivals and the closure of art galleries where he displays and sells his works.
“My sales are down 95 percent because my primary marketing avenues are festivals and galleries,” he said. “I still have a few online sales, but mostly people want to see art in person and not order online.”
So the Sandy Springs resident is hosting his own weekly art yard sale to offset those losses, and is inviting other artists to join in either at his yard or their own. It will be held April 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“I’ve reached out to the online Atlanta artists’ community to try to get other artists around town to do it. I’ve got mostly positive responses, but I don’t know how many actually will do it,” he said, adding he’s also invited Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School art students to participate since one of his neighbors works there.
Knoechel specializes in epoxy art and mostly makes decorative lazy Susans and other serving trays. But he also crafts coffee tables, other tables and sculptures out of repurposed piano components. Knoechel got the idea for the art yard sale after seeing so many of his neighbors were home due to the pandemic.
“I noticed there’s tons of people walking and jogging and biking in the street because everybody’s home,” he said. “It occurred to me I should market to them at my front door since I can’t go to art festivals.”
Knoechel, a retired commercial real estate broker for apartment complexes, held his first art yard sale April 18.
“I got a very good response and a lot of neighbors stopped by, and some didn’t’ realize I had retired and was doing art full-time,” he said.
Knoechel said he’s offering 5 to 8% off the price he normally sells for his art. His home is located at 6220 Mountain Brook Lane in Sandy Springs. For more information, call 404-786-3229 or visit www.creativetablesanddecor.com.
