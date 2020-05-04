Following the success of last week’s Earth Day-themed recycling event that benefitted one Sandy Springs charity, eWaste ePlanet is partnering with another local nonprofit on another one.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which was April 22, the Doraville-based electronics recycling company and the Community Assistance Center, a Sandy Springs-based nonprofit that aids the poor in that city and in Dunwoody, partnered to host an electronics recycling drive to benefit the center.
That event resulted in 5,383 pounds of electronics being recycled, prompting eWaste ePlanet to announce it is planning a second similar event May 14 to benefit the Sandy Springs Education Force. It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hudson Grille parking lot at 6317 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. In addition to electronics to be recycled, the event is also accepting donations of money, clothing and household goods.
The Force is a nonprofit that provides literacy, mentoring and tutoring, after-school and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) initiatives to all 11 Sandy Springs public schools. Funds are needed to expand its summer literacy program outreach so students are prepared for fall semester.
For more information, visit www.sandyspringseducationforce.org.
