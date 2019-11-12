Jay Sidebotham, an Episcopal priest and cartoonist who worked on the hit animated series “Schoolhouse Rock,” will speak at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Buckhead Nov. 17 at 9:15 a.m.
Sidebotham will lead a free adult formation class, and the public is welcome. Today he works for Cincinnati-based Forward Movement and a ministry called RenewalWorks. Before becoming a priest, Sidebotham worked in advertising as a cartoonist, including a period on “Schoolhouse Rock.”
Class attendees will see his unique take on faith and humor that shows in the cartoons he draws for Episcopal publications and Forward Movement.
St. Anne’s is located at 3098 St. Anne's Lane NW in Atlanta. For more information, call 404-237-5589 or visit www.saintannes.com.
