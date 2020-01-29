As crazy as it seems, the “nonsense” provided by children’s books, comic books and cartoons can open a window into near-death experiences and life after death, Raymond Moody, M.D., Ph.D., said.
“As wacky as it sounds, any new thing is startling, but in our education, we were instilled in the literal mode of language,” he said. “That’s how we reason. Aristotle predicated the logic we’re thinking right now. But when you say there is life after death, that is not literal in meaning because it’s a self-contradiction.
“Plato was the first person to distinguish between truth and falsehood, and Aristotle took that up. But Plato tried to figure out how nonsense works, and Aristotle let it drop. Basically, what I’ve done is I’ve finished what Plato was doing and worked out a logic of nonsense. It sounds so abstract and counterintuitive but it’s true.”
Moody will appear at The Inner Space in Sandy Springs for a free book signing and lecture at Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. to promote his new book, “Making Sense of Nonsense,” which was published Jan. 8 by Llewellyn Publications.
Known as the Father of the Near-Death Experience, Moody has counseled countless individuals about their own encounters. His book, “Life After Life,” published in 1975, has sold 20 million copies.
As a child, Moody said, he was a fan of Carl Marks’ Walt Disney comic books featuring Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge, and added authors like Dr. Seuss and Lewis Carroll also used nonsense in their storytelling. Even the doo-wop music of the ’40s and ’50s has ties to shamanism, he said. Regarding Moody’s latest book, nonsense is a subject he’s studied since he was a freshman at the University of Virginia in 1962.
“I decided to be a philosophy major and nonsense is a core concept in Western philosophy, especially analytic philosophy,” he said. “I got my Ph.D. in philosophy. I wrote my doctoral dissertation on meaning and nonsense. It’s been a lifelong interest of mine. I want to keep my self-esteem as low as possible, but I really do believe my book is a major breakthrough on how to think of near-death experiences and life after death.
“When somebody tells us, ‘There are no words for this,’ and also, ‘It did not take place in time; I saw everything I had ever done in my life but no time passed,’ they say the same thing about space. The best way to describe it is, ‘I got out of my body, went through a tunnel, saw my deceased relatives and then came back to life.’ That’s a travel narrative that includes space and time.”
Moody, who lives in Oxford, Alabama, grew up in Porterdale, about 37 miles east of Atlanta.
“I may sound crazy but I hereby claim this is a major breakthrough in the rational investigation into life after death, a new breakthrough in how we think about it. It has a lot of implications about spiritual life, too,” he said. “I respect people’s impression that this is counterintuitive. But what this book is it has exercises and a way of reformatting your mind logically.”
Sherry Henderson, who co-owns The Inner Space with her husband John, said she’s thrilled to have Moody return there for the first time in two years.
“I’m extremely excited because the latest book is the culmination of about the last five years of intensive research on logic and nonsense,” she said. “… His interest really has to do with logical thought and the Greek philosophers and the origins of logical thought and the place of nonsense in our communications, especially what happens when people are on the threshold of death.
“He feels that there’s really a correlation between life-after-life communications (and) the use of nonsense. That’s connected with the Shamanic practices of chanting and drumming to get the rational mind out of the way so the right brain can connect with the near-death and after-death experiences. Those are on the other side.”
The Inner Space is hosting a separate, experiential event with Moody called Reunions, scheduled for March 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It costs $250 per person and only four slots remained as of Jan. 29.
“We did a pilot (program) on this last fall where we create a darkened chamber with a dark mirror and we’ll allow people to go through a process in which part of it is sitting in that chamber and gazing into the mirror to hopefully make contact with the other side,” Sherry Henderson said. “We had more than 20 people who experienced it at our last event. This year, we’ve limited it to 12 individuals. … People are flying in from as far as California and Minnesota.”
For more information, visit www.theinnerspace.com.
