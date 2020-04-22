Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Buckhead has started a new email program to connect its patients with families and friends while they are not allowed to see visitors because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Through the Piedmont Care Gram, the patients’ families and friends can email greetings to PAHPatientExperience@piedmont.org. The messages must include the patient’s name and room number at the top of the message, and a member of the patient experience team will deliver it within 24 to 48 hours.
“We know it’s difficult for our patients not to have their family and friends with them at the bedside, so we wanted to provide an easy way to reach out,” Pamela Redman, the hospital’s director of patient experience, said in a news release. “We hope that sharing these messages with our patients will give them a boost and let them know their loved ones are thinking of them and wishing them well.”
For more information on Piedmont’s COVID-19 response, including ways you can help, visit www.piedmont.org/covid-19/about.
