Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Buckhead will present The Many Moods of Christmas Concert Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m., and it is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
The concert began in 1989 and featured all four Suites of Robert Shaw’s “The Many Moods of Christmas.” Over the years, the musical selections have evolved into a broader palate of Christmas music. But the performance always ends with Suite IV, including “Deck the Halls,” which is a favorite for attendees.
This year’s concert begins with the classic Handel’s “Messiah” and moves into settings of traditional carols. The Peachtree Road Chancel Choir, Georgia Boy Choir, orchestra and soloists will perform.
“It has been a joy to offer this concert to the community, especially The Many Moods of Christmas set by the famous Robert Shaw,” Scott Atchison, the church’s director of music and organist, said in a news release. “Ten of thousands of people have witnessed it and we will continue to share this wonderful Christmas music for years to come.”
Tickets are free but necessary for seating. Call 404-266-2373 for ticket availability.
The church is located at 3180 Peachtree Road in Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.prumc.org/music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.