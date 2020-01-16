A Buckhead church will host a screening of “Like,” a documentary focusing on the impact social media has on the human brain, later this month.
Trinity Presbyterian Church, located at 3003 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta, will hold the event Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at its second-floor Loft.
“’Like’ is an IndieFlix Original documentary that explores the impact of social media on our lives and the effects of technology on the brain,” a news release stated. “By understanding the effects of technology and social media on the brain, on our lives and on our civilization, we can learn how to navigate it more safely together.”
The screening is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is recommended. Also, nursery childcare will be provided.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/360ubgC. Anyone with questions can email Andrew Esqueda at aesqueda@trinityatlanta.org.
