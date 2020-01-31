St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Buckhead will host a free four-part lecture series titled “How other faiths understand Jesus” and led by Jeffrey Small, an award-winning author, speaker, entrepreneur and theologian.
Running Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 9:15 a.m., the series will include a presentation on how Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam understand Jesus.
Small’s debut novel, “The Breath of God,” won the Nautilus Book Award Gold Medal for Best Fiction. His second novel, “The Jericho Deception,” won the IPPY Book Awards Gold Medal for Best Suspense/Thriller. A graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School, Small has taught classes on world religions at Emory University's Candler School of Theology.
St. Anne’s is 3098 St. Anne’s Lane in Atlanta. For more information, call 404-237-5589 or visit www.saintannes.com.
