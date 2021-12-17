As Christmas nears, Atlanta-based mental health nonprofit CHRIS 180 is asking the public to support its efforts to provide gifts for children, youth and families in the community ahead of their distribution dates to those in need.
For the past four decades, CHRIS 180 has worked to make the holiday season special for youth in the organization’s Metro Atlanta foster homes and give parents who need help the ability to also provide gifts to their children to open Christmas morning.
CHRIS 180 is asking neighborhood groups, offices, families, community organizations and individuals to donate to its annual holiday gift drives. This collection of gifts is in preparation for the organization’s annual Wrapping Party, where staff and volunteers come together to beautifully prepare each gift to be opened on Christmas morning.
“We want to create a family environment and as much of a typical childhood as possible for each of our youth living in foster care – that includes opening presents on Christmas morning,” CHRIS 180’s Chief Development Officer, Elizabeth Goldberg said. “To fulfill each holiday wish, we’re reaching out to our incredible community of supporters who want to be part of creating that family-like atmosphere.”
Here are ways to easily support:
Shop their Amazon Wish List for Toys and Presents: The lists are created by the parents CHRIS180 serves in its community programs. Toys are then picked out by the parents themselves for their child, providing a sense of dignity for those who need a helping hand.
Buy gifts from our Youth Wish List: This list features handpicked items from teens and children in CHRIS 180’s foster homes. Presents are wrapped then placed under their tree to open on Christmas morning.
The easiest way to give to CHRIS 180 this season is through a monetary donation, that will enable their team to shop for gifts not selected off the wish lists. To give, visit CHRIS180.org/donate.
The last day to either have gifts shipped to the nonprofit or to drop off at their office at 1030 Fayetteville Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30316 is Dec. 22.
