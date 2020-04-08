One local church is hosting an online interactive lecture about dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
First Church of Christ, Scientist, located in Midtown, will host a lecture with international speaker Michelle Nanouche, titled “Finding God, Finding Health,” April 19 at 2 p.m. Attendees can participate on their computer, tablet or smart phone from their own homes (visit https://bit.ly/2UOrbjM), and they can ask questions after the lecture.
“Prayer isn’t just a source of comfort. Prayer that reduces fear is promotive of health and immunity from disease,” Nanouche said.
An event news release stated, “At one time or another, nearly everyone has asked, ‘What is God, really? Does God allow evil to happen? Can I trust God to help me in time of need?’ In this talk, Nanouche will discuss a view of God that Christian Science offers: of God that is divine and good and only good; that doesn’t punish humanity or send sickness and pain; that is knowable – completely discoverable through prayer; and how an understanding of God’s true nature can bring out one’s natural spiritual immunity from disease.”
For more information on the lecture or to register and participate, visit https://bit.ly/2UOrbjM. Though there is no limit to the number of individuals who can participate, preregistration is recommended.
