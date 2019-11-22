At least two local churches are hosting nativity scenes or celebrations in December to commemorate Jesus’ birth.
Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6649 Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs, will host the Atlanta Nativity Celebration Dec. 7 and 8 and is free and open to the public. Nativity hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
The event will celebrate diversity through sound, sight and taste. It will include live music, including a Christmas carol sing-along, and Dec. 7 only, there will be a special guest performance by Rev. Lee. C. Franklin and the Psalms 150 Choir.
Unique nativity sets from around the world will be on display for people to walk through and enjoy. Another gallery, Art from the Heart, will feature different depictions of Christ through artwork. A live nativity will also be onsite for people to enjoy. And for the taste buds, there will be a variety of desserts from around the world.
Children are welcome to come explore the celebration as well. There will be a special kids’ corner where they can work on different Christmas crafts while learning that there are many different ways to celebrate Christ.
Also, the grounds surrounding the Atlanta Temple will be open for the public to wander through and experience the special landscape and architecture of the sacred building.
Information: atlantastake.org/nativity-celebration
St. John
St. John United Methodist Church, 550 Mount Paran Road in Sandy Springs, will host its annual Walk Through Bethlehem Dec. 14 and 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.
It is a hands-on, family friendly exploration of the city of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth. The nativity scene will include a city experience where you can enjoy the hustle and bustle of a first-century marketplace; angels proclaiming the birth of Jesus; a live nativity with camels, sheep and goats; seasonal music in the sanctuary and kids’ crafts and cookies in the fellowship hall.
Information: www.stjohnatlanta.org/events or 404-255-1384
