The spring signals the opening for local farmers markets, but the ones in Brookhaven, Buckhead and Sandy Springs have been impacted in multiple ways due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The Peachtree Road Farmers Market, located in the Cathedral of St. Philip parking lot in Buckhead, is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. It opened March 7, nine days before Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency in the city that banned gatherings of 250 individuals or more.
But after that, it closed March 21 and 28 before Bottoms issued a shelter-in-place order that includes designating farmers markets as essential businesses, allowing Peachtree Road to reopen April 4 with some modifications.
“We removed all nonessential features that would encourage people to linger and hang out. No live music, no chef demos, no children’s area, no eating area, no arts and crafts vendors since they typically encourage folks to look and shop,” Executive Director Nancy Qarmout said. “We want to encourage our customers to shop with a purpose and not linger. …
“Also, there are no more free samples and all foods must be packaged to go. We want to have people think of this as a quick run to an outdoor grocery. … We added more hand-washing stations, and we took out those features I mentioned earlier. Our vendors draw chalk lines to make sure people are standing six feet apart when they buy something.”
Peachtree Road won’t close until Dec. 12 unless a new COVID-19 mandate requires it to shut down. Qarmout said it normally has 56 to 58 vendors but only has 33 this year due to the virus-related changes. She added the market is “working on other options to support the other vendors who are not here,” and is encouraging customers to preorder food through its website as much as possible.
“We’re very relieved (to reopen) because we have many vendors who depend on the market to connect their products with customers,” Qarmout said. “Many of the vendors have been with the market for years. Farmers everywhere depend on systems to get their products to customers, and the relationships they have with them is important.”
The Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market in Sandy Springs is not open yet due to the virus. However, it is giving residents a chance to preorder food through its website from its vendors and pick it up at Heritage’s office parking lot on Blue Stone Road starting April 11 between 8:30 a.m. and noon.
The market was to kick off April 11 and close Dec. 12 and operate on Saturdays during those hours, though it opens at 9 a.m. starting in October. It has 17 vendors participating in the preorder program so far, and that number is expected to stay the same until it resumes normal operations, said Lori Coombs, its manager.
Normally it has 40 to 45 vendors but some could not participate in the preorder program since they’re either seasonal ones or arts and craft vendors that aren’t allowed under the current virus-related mandates, she added.
“We are able to at least continue to support our vendors,” Coombs said.
She said the market, which is normally located at the City Springs complex, likely will remain closed at least through May 31, since that’s when the Sandy Springs government’s City Green Live concert series is postponed until.
“I’m happy we’re able to continue to support vendors. I would just urge people to support our vendors. They can go on our website. They can contact the vendors (there),” Coombs said, adding Heritage is also informing residents about the program through its Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.
The Brookhaven Farmers Market, which was to open April 4 and shut down Nov. 21 and operate on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, is closed until further notice. According to its website, the market’s board opted to keep it closed due to the state of emergency issued March 16 by the city of Brookhaven over health concerns regarding the virus.
Located at the University Baptist Church parking lot on Fernwood Circle, it normally has about 30 weekly vendors and an additional 20 rotating biweekly vendors, said Christy Murray, its director of operations. She added it was “a tough decision” for the market’s board to keep it closed temporarily.
“They made the decision earlier on in this process shortly after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic and the city of Brookhaven issued their first mandate,” Murray said. “To stay healthy, they thought it was in the best interest for everyone, vendors and customers, to postpone.”
She said she’s hoping the market can open soon.
“We believe we are considered an essential business and have witnessed how other markets in metro Atlanta have remained open with precautions in place,” Murray said. “With so many variables changing almost on a daily basis, we continue to monitor the situation and will open as soon as we feel we can safely do so.
“Since we operate on private property, we also have to take into consideration our location and make sure we are in compliance with the requests of our landlord (the church).”
She said the market is grateful for “the patience and understanding of our vendors and customers during this challenging time.”
“Until a new decision is made regarding the opening of the market,” Murray said, “we will continue to connect our vendors with the market customer base via our weekly newsletter and social media to keep everyone informed on how they can continue to support our vendor community.”
For more information on the markets, visit www.peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com, www.heritagesandysprings.org or www.brookhavenfarmersmarket.com.
