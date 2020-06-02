While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format.
Here’s a sampling of those events:
Lauren’s Run
Cure Childhood Cancer’s 26th annual Lauren’s Run, followed by its annual picnic, was to take place April 26 in Sandy Springs, but has become a virtual event because of the pandemic.
The 5K, 2K and Tot Trot runs collectively were named for the daughters of Dunwoody resident Janis Zagoria and Alpharetta resident Heather Reardon, both named Lauren, who died of neuroblastoma cancer.
This year the event is shifting to a virtual family event featuring fitness, family fun and fundraising that starts at 6 p.m. June 12 via Facebook live and ends June 14. It will benefit Cure Childhood Cancer, a Dunwoody-based nonprofit that aims to wipe out pediatric cancer through fundraising for research and treatment programs.
The weekend will feature a fitness challenge for both competitive runners and those that run for fun. The Family Fun Challenge includes four planned family events: a scavenger hunt, a random act of kindness, chalk art and a creative Cure photo challenge. It also involves creating a fundraising page and telling friends and family why you are participating.
All registered participants can upload photos and enter into a drawing for three prizes in each category. Since its inception, Lauren’s Run has raised more than $4.3 million for childhood cancer research. For more information or to register, visit www.laurensrun.com.
Merrick’s Walk
The Eating Disorders Information Network (EDIN) is hosting its annual Merrick’s Walk event virtually this year due to the outbreak.
The 2.5-mile walk is named after Merrick Ryan, a Galloway graduate who died in 2000 of complications from an eating disorder during her freshman year at Bates College in Maine. The walk normally takes place at Chastain Park in Buckhead.
According to EDIN’s website, the walk’s goal is “to raise awareness about eating disorders and to remember those who have lost their battle with these terrible diseases.”
This year’s virtual event is being billed as “Zero K (0.0) for EDIN and CRC for ED,” with CRC standing for the Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders, an event partner, and ED representing eating disorders. EDIN is also partnering with Veritas Collaborative on the event.
The virtual walk started May 11 and ends June 8 with Zero K Day, which will include an online party. Prizes will be given to the top fundraisers for each team, and each participant will receive a gift.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3com6Fz.
Camp Twin Lakes
Camp Twin Lakes, a summer camp in Rutledge and Winder for children with serious illnesses, disabilities and/or other life challenges, is shifting its camp online in response to the pandemic. Each year the camp serves almost 10,000 children and young adults, many of which live in metro Atlanta.
Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the fragile families they serve and in collaboration with their partnering organizations, Camp Twin Lakes made the decision to suspend traditional, overnight camp programs through July 31. However, Camp Twin Lakes’ leadership strongly believes the opportunities for community-building, support, and respite camp provides are essential to the health and well-being of their campers and families. In that spirit, Camp Twin Lakes decided to move their summer 2020 programming online through a new program called Camp Twin Lakes: Connect.
"Our mission has always been to provide exceptional, accessible programming to our campers. We are able to continue to fulfill our mission this summer in an innovative way,” Josh Sweat, chief program officer with Camp Twin Lakes, said in a news release. “Through Camp Twin Lakes: Connect, we are adapting to meet the needs of our campers now and year-round. We are excited about the new touch points, resources and activities we will be able to provide to new and existing populations.”
For more information, visit www.camptwinlakes.org/about-us/connect.
