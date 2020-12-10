Local churches are planning for their annual Christmas services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dec. 24 and 25, respectively.
Some services are being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and churches hosting in-person ones are offering an online viewing option for those who don’t feel comfortable attending them and may require pre-registration.
Here’s a rundown of those events, according to each house of worship’s website or office:
Church of Apostles
The Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Pkwy., in Buckhead, will host Christmas Eve services in person at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Information: 404-842-0200 or www.apostles.org
Brookhaven
Brookhaven United Methodist Church, 1366 N. Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven, will host its Christmas service at a date and time to be announced.
Information: 404-237-7506 or www.brookhaven.church
Buckhead Church
Buckhead Church, 3336 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, will host its service virtually on demand Dec. 24 and 25.
Information: 404-814-7000 or www.buckheadchurch.org
Christ Church
Christ Church of Atlanta, located on Atlanta International School’s campus at 2890 N. Fulton Drive in Buckhead, will host its services virtually Dec. 24 and 25 at 8 a.m.
Information: 404-255-5033 or www.christchurchatl.org
Christ Church
Christ Church Presbyterian, 1740 Peachtree St. in Buckhead, will host its services in person Dec. 24 at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Information: 404-605-0505 or www.christchurchatlanta.org
Christ the King
The Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, will host Christmas Eve Masses at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon and 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. and its Christmas Day Masses at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 and 4 p.m., all in person.
Information: 404-233-2145 or www.cathedralofchristtheking.org
Covenant
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2461 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. online.
Information: 404-237-0363 or www.covpresatl.org
First Baptist
First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs, 650 Mount Vernon Hwy. in Sandy Springs, will host its Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. in person.
Information: 404-257-1143 or www.go-fbcss.org
Holy Innocents’
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, 805 Mount Vernon Hwy. in Sandy Springs, will host its Christmas Eve services at 3, 6 and 9 p.m. and its Christmas Day service at 10 a.m., all in person.
Information: 404-255-4023 or www.holyinnocents.org
Holy Spirit
Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve Masses at 4, 6, 8 and 10:30 p.m. its Christmas Day Mass at 8, 10 and 11:30 a.m., all in person.
Information: 404-252-4513 or www.hsccatl.com
Lutheran Church
The Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 4000 Roswell Road in Buckhead, will host its services Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10 a.m., in person.
Information: 404-255-0224 or www.ascension-lcms.com
Mount Paran
Mount Paran Church of God, 2055 Mount Paran Road in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve services in person at 5 and 7 p.m.
Information: 404-923-8700 or www.mountparan.com
Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 850 Mount Vernon Hwy. in Sandy Springs, will host its Christmas Eve service in person at 5 p.m.
Information: 404-255-3133 or www.mvbchurch.org
Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 471 Mount Vernon Hwy. in Sandy Springs, will host its Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m., outside and in person.
Information: 404-255-2211 or www.mvpchurch.org
North Springs
North Springs United Methodist Church, 7770 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, will host its service(s) at a time and day to be announced.
Information: 770-396-0844 or www.northspringsumc.org
Northside Drive
Northside Drive Baptist Church, 3100 Northside Drive in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve service online at 4 p.m.
Information: 404-237-8621 or www.northsidedrive.org
Northside
Northside Church (formerly Northside United Methodist Church), 2799 Northside Drive in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve services at 10, a.m., noon and 1, 3, 4 and 6 p.m., all in person.
Information: 404-355-6475 or www.northsideumc.org
Northwest Presbyterian
Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve service online at 5 p.m.
Information: 404-237-5539 or www.nwpcatlanta.org
Paces Ferry
Paces Ferry United Methodist Church, 3612 Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve service at 3 p.m. outside, and will partner with Collins Memorial United Methodist Church and Vinings Church to host an outside service that day at 5 p.m. at Collins, 2220 Bolton Road in Atlanta.
Information: 404-316-4146 or www.pacesferryumc.org or www.collinsmemorialumc.org
Peachtree
Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road in Buckhead, will host a Christmas Eve services at 2, 4 and 6 p.m., all in person.
Information: 404-842-5800 or www.peachtreepres.org
Peachtree Road
Peachtree Road Lutheran Church, 3686 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, will host its Christmas Eve services in person at 5 and 8 p.m.
Information: 404-233-7031 or www.peachtreelutheran.com
Peachtree Road
Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve online services at noon and 4, 6, 8 and 10:30 p.m. and its in-person services at noon and 5 and 11 p.m.
Information: 404-266-2373 or www.prumc.org
Sardis
Sardis United Methodist Church, 3725 Powers Ferry Road in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. outside and in person.
Information: 404-237-6060 or www.sardischurch.com
St. Anne’s
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 3098 St. Anne’s Lane in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve services at 2 and 4 p.m. (outdoor and online) and its Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. (online).
Information: 404-237-5589 or www.saintannes.com
St. Dunstan’s
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 4393 Garmon Road in Buckhead, will host its service(s) at a day and time to be announced.
Information: 404-266-1018 or www.stdunstan.net
St. James
St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve drive-in services at 1 and 3 p.m. and virtual services that day at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.
Information: 404-261-3121 or www.stjamesatlanta.org
St. James
St. James Anglican Church, 5975 Mitchell Road in Sandy Springs, will host its Christmas service at a date and time to be announced.
Information: 404-255-1955 or www.sjacatl.org
St. Joseph
St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church, 6025 Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs, will host its Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and midnight and its Christmas Day service at 11 a.m., all in person.
Information: 404-525-2504 or www.sjmcc.org
St. Jude
St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs, will host its Christmas Eve Masses outside at noon, 2, 4 and 6 and at 8 and 10 p.m. in the church and its Christmas Day Masses at 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. in the church.
Information: 770-394-3896 or www.stjudeatlanta.net
St. Luke
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 3264 Northside Pkwy. in Buckhead, will host its service(s) at a day and time to be announced.
Information: 404-237-4413 or www.stlukeatlanta.org
St. Philip
The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve services at 10 a.m., noon and 2, 5, 7 and 10 p.m. and its Christmas Day service at 10 a.m., all outside and in person.
Information: 404-365-1000 or www.cathedralatl.org
Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs Christian Church, 301 Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs, will host its Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. outside and in person.
Information: 404-256-2582 or www.sandyspringscc.org
Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy. in Sandy Springs, will host its Christmas Eve services at noon (drive-in communion) and 5 p.m. (online).
Information: 404-255-1181 or www.ssumc.org
Second-Ponce de Leon
Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve services at 5:30 p.m. (drive-in) and 8 p.m. (online).
Information: 404-266-8111 or www.spdl.org
Trinity
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve services at 4, 6, 9 and 11 p.m., all in person.
Information: 404-237-6491 or www.trinityatlanta.org
Vinings UMC
Vinings United Methodist Church, 3101 Paces Mill Road in Vinings, will host its service(s) at a day and time to be announced.
Information: 770-436-4843 or www.viningsumc.org
Wieuca Road
Wieuca Road Baptist Church, 3626 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, will host its Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. in the church and at 6 p.m. outside.
Information: 404-814-4460 or www.wieuca.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.