Several local art galleries will host exhibitions starting in January or February, and all exhibitions and associated events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. They include:
Alan Avery
The Alan Avery Art Co., 656 Miami Circle in Buckhead, will host an exhibition featuring the work of
Zachari Logan Feb. 14 through March 21. An opening reception is set for Feb. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Logan is a Canadian artist based in Regina, Saskatchewan, who works mainly with large-scale drawing, ceramics and installation practices.
Information: www.alanaveryartcompany.com
Thomas Deans
Thomas Deans Fine Art, 690 Miami Circle, Suite 905 in Buckhead, will host an exhibition featuring new paintings by abstract artist Paul Tamanian Jan. 15 through Feb. 10.
Tamanian’s "canvas" is aluminum; his media include auto paint, raw pigments, fire, water and more. The results are invariably stunning, whether subtle or strong.
Information: www.thomasdeansfineart.com
Anne Irwin
Anne Irwin Fine Art, 690 Miami Circle, Suite 150 in Buckhead, will host “Mark Makers,” an exhibition featuring the works of Sarah Otts, Dixie Purvis and Kiki Slaughter and focusing on the common threads of mark making and abstraction, Feb. 7 through March 9. An opening reception will take place Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Information: www.anneirwinfineart.com
Spalding Nix
Spalding Nix Fine Art, 425 Peachtree Hills Ave., Suite 30-A in Buckhead, will host two exhibitions. “The Apocalypse Simulacra,” featuring the works of Robert Hightower, is set for Jan. 18 through 29, with an artist’s talk Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. “Interlocking Participants,” featuring the works of Cynthia Knapp and Amanda Brazier, will be held Jan. 31 through March 20, with an opening reception Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. and an artist’s talk with Brazier Feb. 29 at 10:30 a.m.
Information: www.spaldingnixfineart.com/events
Mary Stanley Studio
The Mary Stanley Studio’s Young Collectors’ Club will host a special event featuring “From Nuns to Now:
A Photographer’s Selection,” the photography of Lucinda Bunnen, at Switch Modern, 670 14th St. in Midtown, Jan. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. A cocktail reception starts at 6 p.m., with an informal presentation by Bunnen at 7 p.m.
Information: www.youngcollectorsclubatl.com
Swan Coach House
The Swan Coach House Gallery, 3130 Slaton Drive in Buckhead, will host “Anthropocene,” an exhibition featuring the works of Andrew Catanese, Kylie Reece Little and Lily Reeves, Jan. 30 through Feb. 13. An opening reception is Jan. 30 at 6 p.m.
Information: www.swangallery.org
Tew Galleries
Tew Galleries, 425 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE, Suite 24 in Buckhead, will host the “Seven Artists Figurative Show,” featuring the works of Stephanus Heidacker, Charles Keiger, Stephen O’Donnell, Anne Siems, Melissa Sims, Cedric Smith and Maria Soria, Jan. 31 through Feb. 27. An opening reception will take place Jan. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Information: www.tewgalleries.com
