While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to an online format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were canceled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Breakfast For Our Bravest
Breakfast With Our Bravest, a decade-long annual event organized by The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, is shifting to an online format this year and has changed its name to Breakfast For Our Bravest. This year’s event is Nov. 12 at 7 a.m.
With the exception of volunteers safely dropping off breakfast provided by Chick-fil-A to all 36 fire rescue stations, the community can participate this year via Zoom with a donation. Guests will be greeted virtually by Fire Chief Randall B. Slaughter, who also will be highlighted in a day-in-the-life video to be shown for the first time during the virtual event.
The breakfast will be broadcast live from Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 1, 71 Elliott St. SW. More than 100 residents, patrons, sponsors and civic leaders are expected to join online. This event is the single largest fundraiser of the year for the foundation and accounts for half of its general fund budget. Last year’s breakfast raised more than $218,000.
“As the first responder for our city of Atlanta’s Fire Rescue Department, we knew we could not cancel the event and this long-standing tradition,” Shirley Anne Smith, the foundation’s executive director, said in a news release.
“As a funding organization and because financial support is needed now more than ever for Atlanta Fire, we were concerned about how to preserve this special day, how to honor our firefighters, and how to engage patrons and sponsors. They (firefighters) are always there for us – every single day of the year – this is one day that we need to be there for them. With a lot of help, we got creative to answer the call.”
To register, donate and participate virtually, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/form/A5gwWA?vid=dqx5m.
Techstars Startup Week Atlanta
Techstars Startup Week Atlanta, normally held in person, is shifting online this year due to the pandemic. Running Nov. 9 through 13, the event will bring together local entrepreneurs, leaders, startups, students and community members for five days of panels, programming and networking to build momentum and opportunity around Atlanta’s unique startup community.
Attendees can participate, for free, in as many, or as few, of the sessions as they would like during the course of the five-day, virtual event. Each day will feature content focused on the following themed tracks: corporate innovation, creative industries, entertainment/sports, inclusive innovation, social impact and tech/fintech.
With more than 65 events planned for the week, it will feature a wide variety of speakers, including: Nathan Meyer of Truist, Andre Fluellen of Beyond The Game, Jay Bailey of the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Donie Lochan and Dave Dowsett of Invesco.
“Over the last several years, it has been exciting to see the startup community grow in Atlanta and across the southeast. Truist is proud to partner with Techstars to connect entrepreneurs, leaders and students and to provide such valuable content, free of charge,” Scott Case, chief information officer at Truist, said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity for attendees to hear from experts, learn important tips to further their goals, and continue to strengthen this ecosystem of innovation.”
For more information or to register, visit https://techstars.community/startup-week/atlanta.
Autism Speaks Mid-South 5K
The Autism Speaks Mid-South 5K, normally held in Atlanta, has shifted to a virtual format this year due to the outbreak. Set for Nov. 14, the event brings together the autism community to support one another and fuel the Autism Speaks mission.
Individuals can participate by running 5 kilometers anywhere they choose, such as a park, in their neighborhood or on a treadmill, and everyone is encouraged to join in.
Autism Speaks is New York-based nonprofit whose mission is to promote solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. Funds raised from the 5K will help provide crucial resources, research, advocacy and support for those with autism.
Registration is $35. For more information or to register, visit http://act.autismspeaks.org/midsouth5k.
Stand with the Band
ATL Collective, an Atlanta organization whose mission is to introduce musicians to wider fanbases and provided them the resources necessary to sustain careers in music, will host Stand with the Band: A Fundraiser for Artist Crisis Relief Dec. 10 and 11 in a virtual format due to the outbreak.
The event will raise money for ATL Collective’s new initiative, the With the Band Fund, which is dedicated to help members of the live music community in crisis.
For more information, visit www.atlcollective.org.
