While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to an online format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Hands Up Atlanta
In partnership with local artists, activists and community organizations, the Alliance Theatre in Midtown will host Hands Up Atlanta: Art and Activism, a series of conversations exploring the role of artistic expression as an activist tool to ignite dialogue, reflection and civic participation around critical issues affecting Black lives, specifically in Atlanta and the South.
Each conversation will cover topics and themes found in the Alliance’s upcoming production of “The New Black Fest’s Hands Up: Seven Playwrights, Seven Testaments,” co-directed by Keith Arthur Bolden and Alexis Woodard.
The series will include four Thursday evening events in October and a special family-oriented program Oct. 25. Each Thursday event will feature guest artists and speakers as well as a screening of a film short that has been developed to represent the topic of that evening’s discussion.
Its schedule is as follows:
♦ Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. – Recasting the Black Image: A conversation about reckoning with the stereotype of the “Black male.” This conversation focuses on the distorted portrayal of Black men in mainstream media and society and the ways artist-activists are reshaping this image.
♦ Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. – Black LGBTQ Narratives: This conversation focuses on the intersections of Black, gay and trans identities and the legacy and work of the Black artists within both the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ rights movement.
♦ Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. – Racial Healing Through Art: This conversation focuses on the impact of racism and the cultural trope of the “strong Black woman” on the lives of Black women. Join artists, healers and mental health professionals for a discussion of artistic pathways that support activist work around women’s issues and promote healing from racial trauma. This conversation will be followed by an optional 30-minute expressive arts workshop with Wendy Phillips.
♦ Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. – Hands Up! Engaging Art to Raise Anti-Racist Kids: A family oriented event featuring a reading of the best-selling picture book “Hands Up!,” a Q&A with author Breanna J. McDaniel and interactive arts activities to foster conversations about race and allyship for families.
♦ Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. – Standing Up for Racial Justice: The culminating event of the Arts and Activism series featuring Atlanta-based theater arts organizations working on a range of racial justice and equity initiatives. It will be followed by a facilitated allyship discussion focused on navigating racism together.
All of these events are free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required to gain access to the stream. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/artandactivism.
Fintech South
Fintech South, a conference billed as “a global exchange of insights, innovations and trends fueling tomorrow's financial tech industry,” will take place virtually this year due to pandemic. The third annual event was originally scheduled for April 20 and 21 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta before being postponed to Oct. 5 through 9 and then shifting online due to the outbreak.
More than 2,500 participants are expected for the conference, which will feature over 250 speakers across 60 hours of interactive content. It is being organized by the Technology Association of Georgia.
Featured speakers include Marty Flanagan, president and CEO of Invesco; Kabbage founders Rob Frohwein and Kathryn Petralia; Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Steady founders Michael Loeb and Adam Roseman; Brian Brooks, the acting comptroller of the currency for the U.S. Department of the Treasury; FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams; Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance.US; Shivani Siroya, founder and CEO of Tala; CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger; author Chris Skinner and many more. To view a complete list of speakers, visit fintechsouth.com/content/speakers.
For more information or to purchase event tickets, visit fintechsouth.com.
Teen Summit
The Partnership Against Domestic Violence, Georgia's first, largest and most experienced nonprofit working to end domestic violence, recently hosted the first phase of its 11th annual Teen Summit virtually.
The two-part series began Sept. 12 and will end with the second part Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The series is free and will feature workshops and teen-led sessions highlighting the importance of bystander intervention when dealing with intimate partner violence.
“The PADV staff and teen board have adapted to the challenges of a virtual event and are dedicated to execute an experience that will be as impactful and educational as an in-person event,” Jenani Srijeyanthan, the partnership’s coordinator of dating violence prevention, said in a news release. “We have an amazing lineup of speakers and workshop leaders who will surely empower us to take action against dating violence.”
This year’s theme, “2020 Vision: See, Believe, Act,” will offer parents and teens an improved understanding of the ingredients that make up respectful relationships, as well as how to recognize the warning signs and patterns of dating violence.
The Oct. 10 event, titled “Believe and Act,” will explore the importance of believing survivors of abuse, including action steps attendees can take to end dating violence in their communities. For more information or to register, visit padv.org/events/teen-dating-violence-summit.
