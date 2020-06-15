While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Out Front
Out Front Theatre, whose mission is to tell LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intergender, asexual and allied) stories, will host a free virtual reading of the play “one in two” June 27 at 8 p.m.
The play is based on the fact that, according to a 2016 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study, if the nation does nothing about current rates of HIV transmission, one in two black men who have sex with men will be diagnosed with HIV in his lifetime.
Written by Donja R. Love, the play is “about what theater can do, and what it means to not be alone,” a news release stated. It will also take place on and celebrate National HIV Testing Day.
To watch the reading, visit https://bit.ly/2YDJaLO. For more information, visit www.outfronttheatre.com.
Veterans’ career fair
As unemployment has surged during the pandemic, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will host the Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans June 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. online. In the past the event has held in person at different venues in downtown Atlanta.
This free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. Video of a virtual tour of the hiring event is available.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3hyIaRB.
Shaken, Not Stirred Gala
Due to the outbreak, the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance is shifting its annual Shaken, Not Stirred Gala, which was to take place March 14 at the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta, to an online affair with a live-stream broadcast June 20 from 6:55 to 8 p.m.
The virtual event will feature an hour of survivor celebration, tributes, awards, auctions and more. Many components of the traditional gala – along with a few surprises – will be streaming into the comfort of your home.
Once again this year, the alliance will present the Dame Barbara Petit Philanthropy Award to a Les Dames d'Escoffier International’s Atlanta chapter member who has been instrumental in the success of the Shaken, Not Stirred Gala, in memory of Petit, a founding chapter member whose ovarian cancer journey ended in 2015.
This year’s auction will include fine jewelry, sports memorabilia and tickets, dining experiences, vacation packages and more. To access the auction link, please visit sns2020.givesmart.com or text SNS2020 to 76278. Auction items are available for viewing and bidding now.
Proceeds from the event support the alliance’s Bag of Hope program as well as ovarian cancer education and awareness efforts statewide. The virtual event is open to the public, and anyone can view the live broadcast by visiting https://vimeo.com/event/91803.
Virtual luncheon
Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown will host an e-networking virtual panel discussion for the 17th annual Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon June 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required. There will be an option to have lunch by community partner MetroFresh with a personal bottle of prosecco from Ansley Wine Merchants delivered to your door for $35. Registration and order information is available at synchrotheatre.com.
The luncheon will bring together performing artists and business leaders for a conversation about economic development in the Atlanta community, with a unique focus on incorporating arts into Atlanta’s cultural landscape.
This year’s event will honor Sonya Halpern (principal of WIAT Consulting) and Ariel Fristoe (artistic director of Out of Hand Theater), for their contributions to the arts and economic development in Atlanta.
Panelists include: Terry Burrell (Broadway and Atlanta actress and writer), Susana Maria Chavez (executive vice president of Parking Company of America Inc.), Ofelia de la Valette (owner of Dance 101) and Christina Smith (principal flute with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra). The panel will be moderated by Synchronicity Producing Artistic Director Rachel May.
For more information, contact Dalyla McGee at 404-974-3291 or dalyla@synchrotheatre.com.
Odyssey
Odyssey, an educational nonprofit that serves students in grades 1 through 12 from economically disadvantaged communities, is shifting to an online program this year due to the outbreak. Taking place at the Westminster Schools in Buckhead, Odyssey is a six-week, summer, project-based learning program focuses on students with unmet potential, preparing them for academic success, high school graduation and supporting them on their path to college.
It has partnered with data and analytics company HundredX to help provide virtual learning necessities to students in need. Through June 30, Odyssey’s Make Your Mark Challenge allows supporters to create funding by simply sharing their opinions on companies and products they interact with via HundredX’s innovative Express Feedback for Good program.
This summer, nearly 400 students will now have to transition to virtual learning. Unfortunately, most of them lack computers, WiFi and other tools needed to effectively learn online. To cover the costs of these items and resources, Odyssey will run the Make Your Challenge throughout the month of June.
Those who choose to participate can make an impact without spending money or leaving their home. Participants will share opinions through an emoji-based process on the companies and products that they know well from a menu of over 1,500 options. For each piece of feedback authentically completed, which takes 60 seconds, Odyssey receives $2. With just an hour of their time, one can raise enough money to provide an essential virtual learning supply kit for an Odyssey student.
Those interested in joining the challenge can sign up by texting “mymark” to 31996.
Virtual Fundraising Event
JELF (Jewish Educational Loan Fund), a Dunwoody-based nonprofit that provides interest-free, financial aid to Jewish undergrad, grad and vocational students, will host its Virtual Fundraising Event June 17 at 7:15 p.m.
The 45-minute virtual event will feature a conversation with Angela Duckworth, PhD, author of the best-selling book “Grit – The Power of Passion and Perseverance.” Duckworth is a 2013 MacArthur Fellow and a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, with degrees from Harvard, Oxford and University of Pennsylvania.
After publishing “Grit” in 2016 and its immediate popularity, she founded the Character Lab, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance the science and practice of character development. Largely considered one of the most coveted speakers in her field, her TED Talk on this topic has been viewed by millions of people. She has advised the White House, the World Bank, NBA and NFL teams, as well as Fortune 500 CEOs. Angela will be interviewed by Marianne Garber, PhD, an educational consultant out of Atlanta, and author of many books on psychology and child development.
For more information or to register, visit jelf.org/nogo2020.
