While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are shifting to an online format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were canceled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Agape Spring Benefit
The Agape Atlanta Youth and Family Center in northwest Atlanta will host the Agape Spring Benefit in an online format May 1. The virtual cocktail party begins at 7 p.m., and the virtual program starts at 7:15 p.m.
Agape is a nonprofit that helps the city’s underserved families discover, embrace and achieve their full potential.
This year’s event will include a “Ninth-Inning Chat” between Baseball Hall of Famer John Schuerholz, the Atlanta Braves’ former general manager and president, and former WSB-TV anchor and Emmy Award winner Monica Pearson.
The event “will bring together Atlanta’s most philanthropic community leaders for an evening of entertainment, featuring a moving student spotlight and online auction in support of our academic programs for over 200 children,” according to a message posted to Agape’s event webpage.
Though the event is online, through March 12, Agape is seeking people to host in-person parties of up to 10 individuals at their homes, as well as sponsors. Admission to watch the event online is free, and tickets that include a catered dinner are $150 per person and $250 per couple.
For more information or to preregister or purchase tickets, visit e.givesmart.com/events/kJs/.
Design ADAC
The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) in Buckhead will host its annual spring market, Design ADAC, virtually this year.
Set for April 27 through 29, the event will connect “design experts and enthusiasts across the world through innovation and creativity, to illuminate a renewed appreciation for the spaces in which we live,” a news release stated.
Interior designers, architects, creative visionaries and the top luxury brands in the business will gather for presentations, product launches, book launches, home tours and more.
“The past year has truly demonstrated the resilient spirit of the design world as the importance of our sanctuary spaces has evolved and shifted,” ADAC General Manager Katie Miner said in the release. “We are so excited to bring the community together for all-virtual event programming again this spring to highlight this renewed appreciation for home and continue to find new, energizing sources of inspiration.
“From conversations around sustainability in design to in-depth lessons from iconic leaders in the industry, Design ADAC continues to spark new perspectives and conversations around a new landscape for our future.”
For more information, visit adacatlanta.com/design-adac.
Synchronicity luncheon
Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown will host an online panel discussion for the 2021 Virtual Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon April 30 from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by 30 minutes of small group networking time.
The event is free, but preregistration is required. There will be an option to have lunch by community partner MetroFresh with a personal bottle of prosecco from Ansley Wine Merchants delivered to your home for $35.
The luncheon will bring together performing arts and business leaders for a conversation about economic development in Atlanta, with a unique focus on incorporating arts into Atlanta’s cultural landscape.
The networking component, one of the key opportunities for in-depth, cross-industry connection, will be in the form of breakout sessions following the event. This year, sponsorship packages offer an exclusive Hall of Fame for the women companies would like to honor, and a VIP pre-event cocktail lounge for the celebration. The online audience will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage live via the registration link.
For more information or to preregister, visit www.synchrotheatre.com.
