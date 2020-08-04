While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Alzheimer’s walk
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Georgia chapter, based in Dunwoody, announced its Atlanta Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which was going to take place Sept. 26 at The Battery Atlanta in southeast Cobb County, will be held that day virtually instead due to the pandemic.
The association is a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research and aims to find a cure for the disease. The Atlanta walk draws thousands each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Atlanta.
On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smart phones, tablets and computers. A small group of association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view-only” format on walk day at locations to be determined to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 540,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s walk, visit www.georgiawalk.org.
Out Front Theatre
Out Front Theatre Company in Midtown announced it has postponed its remaining 2020 productions – “Xanadu” and “Judy’s Scary Little Christmas” – until at least next year due to the outbreak. Both were to take place this fall.
Out Front plans to premiere “The Pink Unicorn” Jan. 21 as its first in-person production since before it closed in March, if conditions allow.
Performing arts is one of the hardest hit industries locally and nationally, with forced closures from small production houses to Broadway, costing billions of dollars and thousands of jobs. Out Front is no different after it ended in-person performances March 15 during “warplay” and has not reopened in any capacity since that time. Recently the theatre has done some online productions and continues to look toward digitally ticketed events for the fall.
“We’ve produced some digital content – readings and interviews with performers – but the market is so flooded with digital offerings that we have not had the same reach we would with in-person programming,” founder and Artistic Director Paul Conroy said in a news release. “We, like almost every performing arts company, are sitting and waiting. To maintain social distancing, we’d have to cut two thirds of our audience which isn’t sustainable or enjoyable.”
Out Front has a goal of one digital performance per month, and is also shifting its annual Rainbow Ball in September to an online affair. The digital performances include small one-person shows that will be produced in the Out Front space so audiences can feel the at-the-theater experience.
The theater is finalizing the production rights for shows and setting dates with an expected announcement of a calendar in the next few weeks. Patrons with season tickets will have access to the digital shows and nonmembers can purchase a la carte productions. The setup is similar to on-demand movies, allowing guests a 72-hour window to watch the production.
“Our goal is to do at least three digital productions, but we are planning on more if we feel that we can do the shows justice and if the demand from the audience is there,” Conroy said.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.outfronttheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.