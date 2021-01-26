While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to an online format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were canceled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making those changes:
Swan House Ball
The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead has announced its annual Swan House Ball, which had been set for April 24 after the 2020 event could not be held, has been rescheduled to Oct. 22 due to the outbreak.
The black-tie affair is the largest annual fundraiser for the center. As in previous years, all ball proceeds will go to support the center’s annual operations and its award-winning educational programs.
“Our event chairs – Roz Brewer, Vicki Palmer and Jack Sawyer – as well as our honoree, Lovette (Twyman Russell), have all worked tirelessly to create a special evening, concentrating on raising crucial funds to support the work that Atlanta History Center does to connect people, history and culture,” Sheffield Hale, the center’s president and CEO, said. “I am grateful to share with you that prior to the uncertainty COVID-19 has brought to all of our lives, fundraising for the 2020 Swan House Ball not only met but exceeded our stretch goal aspirations for the last fiscal year."
To purchase tickets, visit www.atlantahistorycenter.com/support/swan-house-ball. For more information, contact Katherine Hoogerwerf at 404-814-4102 or khoogerwerf@atlantahistorycenter.com.
Preservation Gala
In a Jan. 5 email, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced it decided to postpone its winter and spring events, including the March 6 Preservation Gala, due to the pandemic.
The 37th annual gala, themed “Soiree on the Savanna,” will take place at a date to be announced at Zoo Atlanta’s new Savanna Hall next to Atlanta’s Grant Park. The trust also postponed its Monroe Expedition (from Feb. 20 to a date to be determined) and Spring Ramble in Augusta (April 16 through 18 a date to be announced).
“We are sorry for these inconveniences,” the trust stated in the email. “We will update you with the new dates and details in the coming weeks. We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding and thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you again soon.”
For more information on the events or to purchase tickets, visit www.georgiatrust.org.
Atlanta Girls’ School
The Atlanta Girls’ School in Buckhead will host a Feb. 3 virtual talk with Rachel Simmons, author of New York Times bestsellers “Odd Girl Out,” “The Curse of the Good Girl” and “Enough As She Is: How to Help Girls Move Beyond Impossible Standards of Success to Live Healthy, Happy and Fulfilling Lives.”
She is appearing as part of the school’s virtual lecture series, titled “Leading, Unapologetically,” and also spoke Oct. 28.
“As a parenting expert and leadership coach, Simmons will lead a live, interactive talk that will teach parents practical tools to respond to stress – both theirs and their kids’ – with emotional intelligence, composure and compassion,” a news release stated. “Rachel will use a combination of research, storytelling and concrete tools that parents can put to use immediately.”
Simmons’ talk will begin at 8 p.m., and admission is free. For more information or to preregister, visit atlantagirlsschool.org/speaker-series.
