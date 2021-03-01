While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of many local St. Patrick’s Day events, such as the annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Atlanta, there are still a few ways metro Atlantans can safely celebrate the big day, both in person and virtually.
Here’s a rundown on those events:
Park Tavern's Shamrock
The Park Tavern in Midtown will host Shamrock: A St. Patrick’s Day Festival March 13 from 3 to 11 p.m. The 21-and-older event will include live music, DJs, food and drink. Participants are encouraged to wear their best green garb.
To ensure everyone’s health and safety, it will be held outside, and all attendees are required to wear masks and encouraged to socially distance. Admission is $20 online in advance and $25 at the door. Booze and bite tickets are $45 for six and $100 for 14.
The Park Tavern is located at 500 10th St. in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.parktavern.com/event/shamrock-2021.
Shamrock and Roll
The Shamrock and Roll Road Race, the Junior League of Atlanta’s annual fun run and fundraiser, is being held virtually this year due to the pandemic.
From the comfort of their own home or wherever they may be, participants can run a 5K, 10K or Kids 1K race anytime from March 13 through 17. Registration is $30 for the 10K, $25 for the 5K, $10 for the Kids 1K and $30 for the phantom runner (for those who don’t want to run but want to donate).
All proceeds from the race are used to financially aid projects and programs of the league’s community partners and to train and educate its members for effective community service.
For more information or to register, visit www.jlatlanta.org/shamrock-n-roll-road-race.
Shamrock the Station
Atlantic Station will host Shamrock the Station, its annual family friendly St. Patrick’s Day party, March 17 from noon to 8 p.m. The socially distanced outdoor affair will take place in the Atlantic Green and include Irish-inspired libations and live entertainment.
Admission is free, with food and drink available for purchase. Starting at noon, guests are invited to don their best green and jig to lively entertainment, including spirited Irish dance performances, tunes by DJ Chika Takai, traditional bagpipers and performances by The Border Collies, a Celtic band.
Throughout the event, there will be free giveaways, including a cannon firing off T-shirts for lucky guests, as well as stilt walkers and balloon artists onsite for the little lads and lassies to experience. At 4 p.m., a cash and card bar will be onsite, offering green brews and spirits for guests 21 and older.
Also, guests can enjoy St. Patrick’s Day-themed offerings from participating restaurants, including a corned beef and cabbage dish, green beer and Irish shot deals at Hobnob.
To ensure everyone’s health and safety, masks are strongly encouraged and sanitizing stations are available throughout the venue.
The Atlantic Green is located at 1380 Atlantic Drive in Atlanta. For more information, visit atlanticstation.com/event/shamrock-the-station.
