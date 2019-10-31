With Veterans Day coming Nov. 11 and being observed starting the weekend before that, numerous activities are being planned in Atlanta and Sandy Springs to honor military veterans.
Veterans Day was created with the armistice that ended World War I, which called for a ceasefire in 1918 effective at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, which became Veterans Day.
World of Coca-Cola
The World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta grants complimentary admission to all military members (active duty, reserves and retirees) year round, but to show gratitude on Veterans Day to those who serve our country, the attraction is extending a special offer to their loved ones as well.
Nov. 1 through 11, members of the Armed Forces may purchase up to four half-price general admission tickets for their friends and family to join them in visiting the attraction. Tickets may be purchased with a valid Armed Forces ID card at the attraction’s ticketing windows.
Information: www.worldofcocacola.com
Rockler
The Rockler Woodworking and Hardware store, 6690 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, will host four veterans pen-turning events Nov. 9 every two hours starting at 9:30 a.m. For $10, participants can turn their own pen to take home, and Rockler will donate 100% of the proceeds to the National Veterans Foundation.
Because pen turning is relatively simple, it's ideal for anyone who wishes to participate, including those with little or no prior woodworking experience. The foundation operates the only toll-free helpline for all U.S. veterans and their families for crisis management, referral needs and other services.
Information and registration: https://bit.ly/2zgKS91
Parade
The 38th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Atlanta Nov. 9 at 11:11 a.m. It will begin on Peachtree Street south of Ralph McGill/Ivan Allen Boulevard and end on Marietta Street at the Centennial Olympic Park Drive intersection. The parade will pass directly in front of World of Coca-Cola, where the reviewing stand will be located, on Baker Street.
Retired Col. Danny McKnight will serve as this year’s parade grand marshal and Freedom Ball keynote speaker.
Information: https://bit.ly/2irBwPo
Festival
Following the parade Nov. 9, a free Veterans Day Festival will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Pemberton Place, just outside of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta. The festival is open to the public and will feature a variety of exhibitor tents, as well as a performance by the 116th Army Band.
Information: https://bit.ly/2CX9vLk
Shane’s Rib Shack
Nov. 11 through 13, participating Shane’s Rib Shack locations will be honoring military personnel and veterans during its Military Appreciation Week and providing service men and women with a free sandwich combo.
Information: https://bit.ly/2NxyJDM
Sandy Springs
The city of Sandy Springs will host its 10th annual Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the City Green park. It is free and open to the public.
U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee, a former captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps, will be the keynote speaker. He’s also an ex-DeKalb County Superior Court judge who founded that county’s Veterans Treatment Court.
Returning as emcee is U.S. Army veteran and retired WSB-TV anchor John Pruitt. Parking is available on-site in the underground parking decks.
Information: www.sandyspringsga.gov
Children’s Museum
In honor of Veterans Day, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta, will host several family events to honor veterans Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Imaginators will read “Veterans: Heroes in Our Neighborhood” and conduct a Veterans Day parade as part of the Music & Movement program.
Information: www.childrensmuseumatlanta.org
Atlanta History Center
The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead will commemorate Veterans Day with a program Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. It is free and open to the public.
Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Wendi B. Carpenter, a pioneer who completed her 34-year military career in 2011, will give the keynote address. The ceremony will include a bagpipe presentation by Wayne Coleman; patriotic songs performed by the 116th Army Band; and opera baritone Bill Killmeier signing the national anthem.
After the ceremony, guests can visit the Atlanta History Museum’s Allen Atrium to learn more about the center’s Veterans History Project.
Information: www.atlantahistorycenter.com
