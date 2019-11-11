Venues in Atlanta, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and Vinings are ringing in the holidays with a series of events starting later this month.
Atlantic Station
Atlantic Station will host several free holiday-themed events to ring in the season.
First up is its annual Light the Station tree-lighting event Nov. 23 from 1 to 9 p.m. With 250,000 dazzling lights, Atlantic Station’s lighting spectacular attracts thousands of guests every year. The day’s events include live music, the arrival of Santa and tons of fun as the switch is flipped “on” to light the tree. Watch Santa’s Parade beginning at 7 p.m., rock to festive music and enjoy the first snow show of the season.
Second, the Jolly JAMboree, set for Dec. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. will take place at The Pop-Up Spot and will include free milk and cookies and more activities with Santa. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their pajamas.
Third, Atlantic Station will also offer pet pictures with Santa Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Fourth, it is teaming up with Autism Speaks to offer Santa Cares, a low-sensory opportunity for children and adults with sensory sensitivities to have their picture taken with the man in red, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Fifth, starting Nov. 23 at noon, Santa’s Cottage will be open for photos with St. Nick.
Sixth, also beginning Nov. 23, guests can stroll through Market and Tower streets during Snow Shows while everyone’s favorite holiday music brings the snowfall to life.
Finally, for Hanukkah, from Dec. 22 through 30, Atlantic Station will host the lighting of the great Menorah on the corner of 18th Street and District Avenue.
Information: www.atlanticstation.com
Macy’s tree
The Macy’s Atlanta Great Tree Lighting will return to Lenox Square mall in Buckhead for the 72nd straight year Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
Pre-show entertainment and behind-the-scenes interviews with the evening’s entertainers will start at 6:30 p.m. The event will end with a fireworks display over the Atlanta skyline set to festive music. The tree will shine bright atop Macy’s through Jan. 7.
The event will include musical performances from well-known artists, including actress, singer and Golden Globe nominee Lea Michele, 12-time Grammy Award winner CeCe Winans and Country Music Association Award nominee Carly Pearce.
As in previous years, the Macy’s All-Star Holiday Choir, Macy’s Children’s Choir and Macy’s Magical Stars will perform holiday favorites. For those who aren’t able to attend the tree lighting, the entire celebration will air live on WSB-TV.
Again this year, Macy’s will light an eco-friendly, reusable tree which stands 56 feet tall and is adorned with 45,000 multi-color sparkling LED lights that span more than eight miles draped around the tree.
For over a decade, young patients of the Aflac Cancer Center and Blood Disorders Service of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta have served as the honorary tree-lighters. Helping to flip the switch and illuminate the Macy’s Great Tree this year are two center patients: 5-year-old Brooks and 10-year-old Makayla.
Also, in a fundraiser not affiliated with Macy’s, when you purchase a 2019 Aflac Holiday Duck for $10, 100% of the net proceeds will go to The Aflac Foundation Inc. in support of the treatment of children with cancer as well as pediatric cancer research.
With thousands expected to attend this year’s tree lighting and limited parking being available, attendees are encouraged to use MARTA.
Information: https://mcys.co/36UparG
The Shops
To kick off the holidays, The Shops Buckhead Atlanta will transform into a festive holiday destination, complete with merry window displays, holiday block parties, a gift-wrapping station and the Buckhead Bake Off. Art deco decor and holiday lights will thread throughout the shopping center’s streetscape.
The Buckhead Bake-Off will take place Nov. 30 from noon to 4 p.m., and is free and open to the public. It will include performances and a friendly baking competition featuring treats from some of Atlanta’s top bakeries and restaurants. Judged by attendees, the bake-off will culminate with St. Nick crowning the winner. Plus, there will be lawn games for the whole family to enjoy.
Dec. 7 and 14, The Shops will throw holiday block parties from noon to 4 p.m., when guests will be invited to decorate a holiday cactus to take home, enjoy live entertainment and bring their furry friends to snap a festive pet portrait.
Additional festivities throughout December will be announced later this fall, including holiday specials from The Shops Buckhead Atlanta’s dozens of restaurants and shops.
Information: www.theshopsbuckheadatlanta.com
Brookhaven
The city of Brookhaven will host Light Up Brookhaven, its annual holiday event, Dec. 4 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road.
This free event will feature special musical performances, visits with Santa (parents are welcome to take pictures), holiday crafts, a Toys for Tots collection box, hot chocolate for sale, refreshments and Christmas tree and Hanukah display lighting.
Information: https://bit.ly/2qGKXT2
Vinings Jubliee
Vinings Jubilee’s annual tree-lighting event, the oldest tradition in historic Vinings, will feature live holiday music, cookie and ornament decorating, train rides and pictures with Santa. Free and open to the public, it will take place Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee’s Tower Stage, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta
Information: www.viningsjubilee.com
Sandy Springs
Sparkle Sandy Springs, the city’s third annual holiday lighting event, is expanding.
This year the city is adding its inaugural Sparkle Sandy Springs Holiday Parade to the event, which is set for Dec. 8 at City Springs. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. near the Heritage Sandy Springs water tower, marching along Mount Vernon Highway, concluding with a tree-lighting ceremony at City Springs. Its route will be lit up with holiday-themed floats.
The event will also include an appearance by Santa Claus and pre-parade hot chocolate and cookies. The night will end with the twinkling lights coming to life for the first time this holiday season.
Sparkle Sandy Springs will feature a holiday village of six-foot-tall wooden houses painted in holiday themes and adorned with lights creating a magical, walkable light display that visitors can stroll through all season long.
Information: www.sandyspringsga.gov
