Countless metro Atlantans are stepping up to help others in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents aiding others:
Atlanta Face Shields
Nathan Eads and Max Seidel, Sandy Springs natives and 2019 Riverwood graduates, are managing a group of seven to 10 others in helping make face shields for healthcare workers by using a 3-D printer and other special equipment.
Eads, a freshman at the University of Alabama, and Seidel, a freshman at Northeastern University, started making them around March 24, right before they launched a gofundme.com account to raise the funds needed. Visit gofundme.com/f/atlanta-face-shields to donate to the cause.
Loosely calling their group Atlanta Face Shields, they use 3-D printers, laser cutters and a CNC (computer numerical control) machine to create the face shields.
So far they’ve raised $1,800, and it costs just under $3 to make each face shield, Eads said. Each one has four parts: a headband, a face shield, a plastic clip and a polycarbonate sheet, and it takes at least three hours to make each one.
“We’ve chosen materials that makes them reusable, as long as they don’t expose them to lots of heat, which I don’t think they’re doing,” Eads said.
Their goal is to create 12,000 face shields, a major jump from their original goal of 500. They’ve made 40 so far and are in the middle of their next batch of 20.
“Initially the plan was to give them to a group called Atlanta Beats Covid, but recently we got a contact directly in Piedmont Hospital (in Buckhead) and Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital (in Sandy Springs) to directly distribute these to the front lines ourselves,” Eads said. “We’re also working with other organizations, including Coca-Cola and Home Depot.”
He and Seidel, like others around the country, are still taking college classes online and making the face shields in their spare time. Eads said he’s taking this mission very seriously.
“Really it’s pretty stressful, at least from my perspective,” Eads said. “I feel like I’ve got a lot of weight on our shoulders. We need to do our best to meet our goals as we promised. … We worked on the Riverwood maker space last year, our senior year, and there weren’t lives on the line when we were figuring out what 3D printer to buy. It’s a more stressful environment. We want to get this done and get it done properly and safely.”
He said since the production goal is much higher than first expected, they are seeking extra help. Anyone interested in helping create the face shields, including hobbyists or those with a 3-D printer or an industrial print farm, can email him at atlantafaceshields@gmail.com.
Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Subs franchisees and father-son duo Clint and Grant Rohletter have stepped up to serve the homeless community and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the following ways:
55 for 55 Charitable Program: Smith Currie & Hancock LLP, a downtown Atlanta law firm, donated $5,500 to purchase Firehouse Subs meals to feed first responders and those in need as part of their charitable efforts for the company’s 55-year anniversary. This resulted in hundreds of meals donated to the homeless population, including 300 meals passed out by Georgia State University Police, 400 meals by Georgia Tech Police and 45 meals by the Covington Police Department. The donated funds also fed 330 officers, resulting in a combined 1,075 donated Firehouse Subs meals which fed those in need and local police officers.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation: During the week of March 30, Clint and Grant donated 350 meals for three days to feed Atlanta firefighters, resulting in more than 1,075 firefighters fed.
The Rohletters own restaurants in Atlanta’s downtown and midtown areas and in Covington.
Law firm, eatery give back
Harris Lowry Manton LLP, a law firm with offices in midtown Atlanta and Savannah, recently partnered with Empire State South, a Midtown restaurant owned and operated by Hugh Acheson, to donate 500 box lunches to local healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the virus crisis throughout the week.
The law firm is donating 100 lunches each day, March 30 through April 3, to various hospitals, police precincts and fire/EMS locations throughout downtown and midtown Atlanta.
“We want to give back to the people in Atlanta who are working hard to keep all of us safe during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Harris Lowry Manton partner and trial attorney Jeff Harris said in a news release. “We also think it’s important to support workers in the service industry who have been hit hard by the economic effects of this public health crisis.”
All of the meals are being prepared and delivered by Empire State South. Each box lunch includes a Georgia chicken salad sandwich, Georgia roast beef sandwich or roasted tofu wrap, along with a spring vegetable salad, fresh fruit and a chocolate chip cookie.
“Empire State South is always here to help the community that has made our existence possible,” Acheson said in the release. “We love having partners to make this possible and want to give a special shout-out to Harris Lowry Manton LLP. Now, more than ever, we need to support our front line responders with good food so they feel cared for, respected and fueled for the war on this pandemic.”
Dentist makes mask frameworks
Dr. Mark Causey, a metro Atlanta orthodontist and former co-resident of Dr. Christopher Brady at Atlanta Orthodontic Specialists, an orthodontics office in Sandy Springs, is using a 3-D printer to make N-95 mask frameworks.
By connecting these to commercially HEPA filters, he was able to generate a mask that would actually pass a traditional N95 mask fit-test.
“Our office has begun to produce these N-95 frameworks on our printers – we want to help any way that we can,” Causey said in an email. “While not FDA approved, they may be useful to both dentists and doctors alike, particularly in the midst of a shortage. Other efforts are underway by dentists and orthodontists across the country.”
Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ in Midtown has set up a Go Fund Me page to help feed Atlanta's essential workers. With almost $2,000 raised so far, they are already able to provide 200 meals for Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital workers and Atlanta firefighters.
Also, Moe's is seeking other essential workers to feed as well as additional donations to help feed more. For every $500 raised, Moe's Original BBQ will provide 50 box lunches to law enforcement, health care workers and others.
For more information, visit www.moesoriginalbbq.com.
