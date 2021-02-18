While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are shifting to an online format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were canceled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
The Pink Affair
TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation in Sandy Springs will host The Pink Affair, its largest annual fundraiser, March 6 in a virtual format.
The pre-event happy half-hour is from 6:30 to 7 p.m., and the live-streamed event starts at 7 p.m.
The 20th annual event raises money for TurningPoint, a nonprofit that provides rehab services for breast cancer patients, including some free or at a discount. After the 2020 Pink Affair was shifted to an online format at the last minute since it took place soon after the pandemic hit Georgia, organizers of this year’s event decided in the fall to keep it virtual again in 2021.
“At that time, of course, there was no certainty about the vaccine and (its) availability,” said Kathy Smith, the event’s founder and organizer. “It was a tough decision to do that. We really wanted to have a live event, but knowing it was in March, we did that and it was the right move.”
Smith said in the past year the organization learned from watching other similar online events and added tech advances just during that time, have helped make The Pink Affair better and more engaging as a virtual fundraiser.
“The main things we are doing that evening are educating people about TurningPoint and the services they provide and why the event is so important,” she said.
This year’s event includes a raffle with 100 golden tickets, which cost $100 each. The winning ticket holder will have the right to choose one free silent auction vacation package to Colorado, Costa Rica or Texas. Details for each trip are available online with the silent auction, which opens March 1 and closes March 7 at noon.
There will be a separate, four-item live auction, once again conducted by auctioneer Dean Crownover, and Dana Barrett will return as The Pink Affair’s host.
With the event being virtual again this year, Smith said TurningPoint is using its social media platforms and email blasts to engage with possible attendees. Part of that campaign is 20 Days of Pink, which started Feb. 15 and includes one daily message posted to the nonprofit’s Facebook page to ramp up excitement for The Pink Affair.
“Our auction website is filled with more information than we’ve ever put out there,” Smith said. “… 20 Days of Pink (includes) videos of patients, facts about TurningPoint, Pink Affair history (and opportunities to) post a picture of your pet in pink, just to get some buzz going. We’re encouraging people to share these posts with your friends.”
Access to both the silent and live auctions is free, and tickets to The Pink Affair are $20 or $100 and are limited. Champions sponsorships cost $1,000. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/joH/ or myturningpoint.org/the-pink-affair.
Hunger Walk Run
The Hunger Walk Run, the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s 37th annual fundraiser, is shifting online this year and will take place March 7.
On or before that date, registered participants can walk or run 5 kilometers from their homes or wherever they are. It is one of the oldest walk-for-a-cause events in metro Atlanta.
“In its 37 years, our annual Hunger Walk Run has raised over $11.5 million for hunger relief, which translates into over 46 million meals provided,” Kyle Waide, the food bank’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “While we won’t be together in person this year, we’ve taken steps to make it even easier for individuals of all ages to participate in supporting our mission and being part of this special day.”
The food bank has created additional ways to manage and share one’s 2021 Hunger Walk Run experience on the go. Participants can connect their Hunger Walk page to Facebook, with any funds raised on Facebook counting toward their fundraising goal.
According to the release, one in seven Georgians are food insecure, and 1 in 5 children in Georgia are food insecure. Proceeds raised by the Hunger Walk Run benefit the food bank and five other local hunger relief organizations that operate and support hundreds of food pantries, shelters, community kitchens, senior centers and child care centers across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
For more information or to register, visit www.hungerwalkrun.org.
Alliance Theatre
The Alliance Theatre in Midtown has announced a series of online productions as part of its 2020-21 season.
♦ “Laugh Track” (world premiere): Through May, in collaboration with Dad’s Garage, this production will examine what life’s key moments and holidays look like in this strange pandemic world.
♦ “Sit-In” (world premiere, animated): Through Feb. 28, the Alliance will stream this production, written by Pearl Cleage and inspired by “Sit-In: How Four Friends Stood Up by Sitting Down,” a New York Times bestselling book by Andrea Davis Pinkney and illustrated by Brian Pinkney.
♦ “Spotlight Studio” (world premiere): Through March 31, this production will spotlight Atlanta artists.
♦ “Sounds of the West End” (world premiere): March 1 through April 30, this production, conceived and directed by Ameenah Kaplan and inspired by “In the West End” by Will Power and illustrated by R. Gregory Christie, will focus on the historic Atlanta neighborhood.
♦ “Backstage Atlanta” (world premiere): Throughout April, this series will examine the layers of culture that define Atlanta.
♦ “Data” (winner of the 2021 Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition): Throughout May, this fast-paced drama, written by Matthew Libby and directed by Susan V. Booth, looks behind the closed doors of Silicon Valley.
♦ “Classic Remix” (world premiere): Throughout May, this program, built on the popularity of the Alliance’s Classic Remix program (“Seize the King”), will take a modern look at traditional texts.
For more information or to view the productions, visit www.alliancetheatre.org.
Parenting expo
Buckhead resident Barbara Harvey, founder and executive director of the Atlanta-based nonprofit Parents, Teachers and Advocates, will host the Best Parenting Practices Expo 2021 on Zoom April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The organization wishes to “make parenting the No. 1 job parents love,” Harvey, also a parenting self-actualization coach, said in a news release.
For her program, she has assembled eight local and national parenting experts as speakers. Tickets are $34.99.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://ptanda1.org/best-parenting-practices-2021 or call 770-256-3281.
