While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Bow Wow Brunch
The Atlanta Humane Society’s Bow Wow Brunch fundraiser, normally held in Buckhead in April, is shifting to a virtual format this year due to the outbreak. Taking place Sept. 10 through 17, the online event will be a silent auction with items such as a private home-chef dinner with wine parings for 14 or a puppy birthday party at Park Tavern.
One of the more popular auction items (normally in the in-person event’s live auction) is having your pet’s photo emblazoned onto a society vehicle.
Also, throughout September, the society will match any donations made to its website to aid the 1,900 animals it cares for. For more information or to donate, visit atlantahumane.org/1900.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3keTMda.
Breast cancer series
Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, the Buckhead-based nonprofit chapter of the national organization for breast cancer screening, diagnostic and support services, announced its selection as a host of Susan G. Komen’s 2020 Virtual Metastatic Breast Cancer Impact Series.
Set for Sept. 16 through Nov. 10, the series will include six events that offer topical discussions specifically for people with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) and their loved ones.
Dr. Amelia Zelnak, a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist at Northside Hospital, will speak Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. Zelnak will provide an overview of the importance of clinical trials as well as defining the different phases, how to find clinical trials to determine eligibility, questions to ask your medical team and will debunk myths associated with clinical trials. A patient will complement Zelnak’s expertise to give their first-hand account of the clinical trial process.
“Metastatic breast cancer is unacceptable, and at Komen Atlanta we are focused on creating a future where no one has to lose a loved one to this disease,” Theru Ross, Komen Atlanta’s mission manager, said in a news release. “The Impact Series will educate, empower and connect metastatic breast cancer patients with information and resources to help us meet our Bold Goal of reducing the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% by 2026.”
Other themes in the series will include “Hot Topics in MBC,” “What’s Driving Your MBC,” “MBC Day: Quality of Life Issues,” “Young Researchers and Immunology” and “Metastatic Patient Voices.” After each session, attendees can network and connect with exhibitors to learn more information. One registration will cover access to the entire series.
For more information or to register, visit komenatlanta.org/mbcconference.
Rainbow Ball
Out Front Theatre Company’s annual Rainbow Ball, is shifting to an online format this year due to the pandemic. It will take place Sept. 19 at 8 p.m., and since it’s a virtual event, its theme has been changed to “Pajama Party.”
The ball, which has free admission, will benefit the city’s only LGBTQIA+ focused nonprofit theater company. It will include a silent auction, which anyone can bid on by visiting rainbow20.givesmart.com.
For more information on the ball, visit outfronttheatre.com/event/the-rainbow-ball-pajama-party.
Alzheimer’s events
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Georgia chapter is offering a free virtual interactive series that brings top experts to talk and answer questions related to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Originally, this program was provided to individuals with early stage dementia and their care partners but is now open to the public. The series is free but registration is required.
“For this month, we are excited to have State Representative Sharon Cooper as one of our guest speakers,” said Linda Davidson, the chapter’s executive director, said in a news release. “You see or hear on the news that a bill was signed by the governor but you don’t always know what that means or how it will affect you and your family.
"For this particular bill – HB 987 is an extremely important law to all those living in memory care and assisted livings. Over 42% of people living in those communities have some form of dementia. Once in effect in 2021, this law will improve the care provided in these designated settings by increasing staffing, oversight, and training.”
The September virtual Lunch and Learn is set for Sept. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3m2dVom or call 800-272-3900.
Future events include Living with Alzheimer’s – Late Stages – Part 1 and 2, a two-part series scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, both from 10 a.m. to noon. In this series, you will hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection for the person with late-stage Alzheimer’s and their families.
For more information, visit alz.org/georgia or call 800-272-3900.
Step Challenge
Sept. 14 through Oct. 4, the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber is hosting the Step Challenge, a three-week event where individuals everywhere can battle others for the most steps taken during that period.
Participants can sign up as individuals or as part of an existing or new team.
Here’s how it works: First, register by visiting https://bit.ly/2RrfONx. Registration costs $25 and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Donna Adams Mahaffey Scholarship Fund. Second, register for the challenge with the link in your registration confirmation email. Third, create a new account at that link. Fourth, select an existing team to join or create your own team.
Fifth, click trackers and sync your Apple health app on your phone or another type fitness tracker. You must then authorize challengerunner.com to capture individual data as follows: After logging in, the participant must click the Profile link at the top of the home page and then click the Authorize link. On the tracker website shown, the user must enter their ID and password they created when they first registered the device.
The Walking Challenge with Fitness Trackers has the following characteristics:
In the leaderboard, each participant is able to see where they stand in relation to other participants using real names.
Devices should be synced every day; however, participants may take up to three days after the log date to sync data.
Although activity trackers are supported, they are not required. Participants may enter their own data using challengerunner.com or ChallengeRunner smartphone apps.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RrfONx.
Georgia Team Hope Walk
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Georgia chapter will host the Georgia Team Hope Walk virtually this year due to the pandemic. It will take place Oct. 4 at 1 p.m., and registration is free.
Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.
A virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms: You get choose to your own course, you can walk in your local park, hiking trail, driveway, neighborhood or in your house and even on treadmill. All proceeds support the society’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.
Team Hope is the organization’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for the disease since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support the society’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by the disease and their families.
"Now, more than ever, it is so important that we continue supporting our HD community with uninterrupted resources and services,” Jessica King, the society’s Georgia chapter president, said in a news release. “This convenient, safe, and socially distant event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our HD Warriors, grow awareness and raise funds to keep these vital resources available.”
For more information, contact Laurie Travis at bltrav@bellsouth.net or visit hdsa.org/thwgeorgia.
Gardens talk
While the Atlanta History Center has reopened and is allowing visitors to view its exhibitions in person again, some events have shifted online due to the pandemic.
One of those events is “Food for the Body and Soul: Goizueta Gardens Evolve in a Global Pandemic,” a free lecture by Sarah Roberts and Emily Roberts and moderated by Staci Catron, set for Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
The center’s Goizueta Gardens is a place to unplug and unwind in the beauty of nature — a place to learn, explore and be inspired. This 33-acre landscape holds nine distinct ecologically beneficial and educational gardens, including the Entrance Gardens and Smith Farm, which will feed your soul, your mind and local communities in need.
Sarah Roberts is the vice president of the center’s Goizueta Gardens and living collections. She will share stories about the newly opened Entrance Gardens, inspired by the New Perennial Movement. Emily Roberts, the center’s director of urban agriculture, manages the landscape of Smith Farm, a representation of a working slaveholding farm from the Atlanta area in the 1860s.
She will discuss the history of the enslaved people’s garden, the kitchen garden and the crops at the Smith Farm and her ongoing work to grow crops for production rather than for educational purposes alone.
Catron, the center’s Cherokee Garden Library director, manages more than 32,000 books, photographs, manuscripts, seed catalogs and landscape drawings included in the library’s collection at the Kenan Research Center.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/32ugFTU.
Police safety luncheon
Police Safety in Sandy Springs, Leadership Sandy Springs’ lunch event that has shifted online due to the pandemic, has been postponed due to a family emergency. Billed as part of the organization’s Live Learn Lead lunch series, it was originally scheduled for Sept. 22 at noon, and a new date will be announced soon.
For more information on the event, visit www.leadershipsandysprings.org.
