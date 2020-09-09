While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Museum of Design
The Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) in Midtown has announced a new lineup of online classes, workshops and events for adults, teens and children.
It has also launched a new virtual version of “The Design of Dissent,” an exhibition that addresses social and political concerns in the U.S. and across the globe, in addition to the online exhibition “Learning from Nature: The Future of Design,” which went live this summer.
As the museum remains temporarily closed, MODA is continually adapting to continue its mission of bringing design to the community through their celebrated children’s and adult programs.
After successfully pivoting their children's camps to an online atmosphere this summer, campMODA will continue to offer a series of virtual after-school and weekend programs for young designers throughout the fall.
The programs will teach young designers ages 8 to 18 how to use design thinking and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) skills to creatively solve problems and address challenges while practicing empathy, working collaboratively and thinking critically. The virtual programs and clubs will cover various topics and skills –– from Minecraft and coding to civic engagement and architecture –– and each will feature hands-on learning opportunities and creative brainstorming sessions.
MODA has also introduced additional adult online classes, workshops and events that offer lifelong learning opportunities for teens and adults, including courses on using Adobe After Effects, upcycling with embroidery, tactical urbanism and more.
In the Design RE Climate Change interview series, MODA’s Malaysia Marshall talks to designers and creatives whose work explores the important topic of climate change and highlights how design is one of the most powerful tools in reversing it and raising awareness about its effects.
In addition to online workshops and events, the museum also offers virtual exhibitions. It invites viewers to join curators, designers and educators for online visits to MODA’s exhibitions – past and present – and navigate through each exhibition while traveling from room to room virtually.
“The Design of Dissent” virtually showcases graphic works that address social and political concerns here in the U.S. and across the globe. The posters featured in the exhibition are drawn from two sources: first is an exhibition curated by esteemed graphic designers Milton Glaser and Mirko Ilić that compiles contemporary posters and printed materials designed to address injustices.
Second is the body of work commissioned and crowd-sourced and commissioned by Amplifier.org, a design lab that uses art to amplify the voices of grassroots movements and works with a community of social change partners to build symbols, language and distribution strategies that can change the national narrative.
“Learning From Nature” demonstrates how designers are finding sustainable solutions to human challenges by emulating nature’s time-tested patterns and strategies without ever leaving their homes. Developed in collaboration with Biomimcry 3.8, it invites visitors to learn about biomimicry, the imitation of nature to solve complex human problems, while engaging with global climate challenges and exploring creative design solutions.
For more information on any of those programs, visit www.museumofdesign.org.
Hope Global Forum
Operation Hope announced its Hope Global Forum, which was going to take place at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Atlanta, is going virtual this year due to the pandemic. Titled “The Future of Capitalism,” this year’s event is set for Oct. 19 and 20.
Operation Hope is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that aims to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion for low- and middle-income youth and adults.
This year’s forum speakers include NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; Jelena McWilliams, the FDIC’s board chair; PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman; musician/actor/businessman T.I.; Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian; Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant and former Atlanta Mayor and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young.
For more information or to request an invitation to the event, visit www.hopeglobalforums.org.
Synchronicity Theatre
Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown has announced its 2020-21 season, which opens Oct. 5. It will feature hybrid In the Theatre and On the Screen formats to reach more audiences and provide socially distanced opportunities to view smart, gutsy, bold theatre whenever possible.
In the Theatre performances will have a live, physically distanced small salon audience for a limited run at Synchronicity’s venue. Each production will be recorded and available to view digitally at home via an On the Screen ticket option for up to three weeks after the performance opens. The On the Screen option also includes access to virtual viewing parties and happy hours.
For those who are comfortable, the intimate, socially distanced salon audiences will get white-glove treatment with new safety and seating procedures, designed to increase safety for audiences and artists. Individual tickets for In the Theatre performances are $35 (plus taxes and fees) for Bold Voices productions, and $25 (plus taxes and fees) for Family Series productions. On the Screen tickets are $10 (plus taxes and fees).
Two weeks before each production, the Synchronicity box office staff will notify ticket holders if In the Theatre performances will be canceled. This decision will be made if the COVID-19 test positivity rate’s seven-day average is higher than 8% in metro Atlanta as determined by the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 status report.
Audiences will also be informed if there are any changes that will be made to programming. All In the Theatre ticket confirmations for the 2020-21 season will include a link to digitally stream the performance, and can be exchanged for In the Theatre tickets to another 2020-21 show.
Synchronicity’s staff will undergo daily safety screenings of a range of symptoms and regular COVID-19 testing, and both staff and audience members will be required to wear masks. New cleaning procedures include sanitizer stations and shields for box office counters, detailed new physically distanced and timed seating procedures and maps and reducing overall seating capacity by two-thirds.
The theater has been upgraded to increase exterior air-intake, with the addition of HEPA filtration for higher air exchange rates.
The 2020-21 season lineup is as follows:
♦ Oct. 5 through Nov. 8: “4x4” – “4x4” is told through four different one-woman shows created by Atlanta artists.
♦ Dec. 11 through Jan. 3: “A Year with Frog and Toad” – The play’s main characters, Frog and Toad, hop from the page to the stage in this retelling of Arnold Lobel’s “Frog and Toad” book series.
♦ Jan. 29 through Feb. 21: “Mirandy and Brother Wind” – Springtime has arrived in South Carolina and 10-year-old Mirandy is preparing for her town’s big cakewalk. After a bitter loss to her rival, Orlinda, the year before, Mirandy is determined to do whatever it takes to win the coveted first place prize.
♦ March 12 through April 4: “Blue Angel’s Weekend” – What if Hunter S. Thompson told Thelma and Louise to take a vacation? Odd Couple college roommates Kathleen and Steph reunite to ring in their 40th birthdays. They head for Florida with completely different objectives in mind.
♦ June 4 through 27: “The Bluest Eye” – Synchronicity will honor Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison in its production of the musical based on her first novel. This is the powerful story of Pecola Breedlove, an African-American girl who believes that all the obstacles in her life could be overcome if she just had blue eyes.
Synchronicity hosts other programs and events throughout the year.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.synchrotheatre.com.
