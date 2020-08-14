While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Teal Trot
Each September, in honor of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance hosts the Teal Trot 5K Walk/Run at Chastain Park in Buckhead. But the 18th annual event is shifting to a virtual format due to the pandemic.
The Teal Trot is one of the largest ovarian cancer awareness events in the Southeast and is held each year to remember those who have died of the disease, honor those who are fighting and recognize those who support the alliance’s mission of ovarian cancer awareness and education.
Renamed The Very Versatile Virtual 2020 Teal Trot, the event is inviting residents to take part in their own fundraising run, walk, hike, bike ride, swim, dance, golf game between Sept. 14 and 30. The alliance encourages participants to be creative in their challenges whether one wants to skip or hopscotch, skydive or weight lift. Personal “Teal Trots” can be documented in photos or videos and shared on social media with the #GaOvarianCancer tag.
“We may not be able to gather together as a group this year to make an impact,” Doug Barron, the alliance’s executive director, said in a news release. “But we can unite in spirit as we continue raising and spreading ovarian cancer awareness throughout the state and beyond in September.”
Registration is open at www.tealtrot.com. Funds raised from the event will benefit the alliance’s education, awareness and community outreach programs.
For more information, visit gaovariancancer.org, call 404-255-1337 or email info@gaovariancancer.org.
Online convention
The Jehovah’s Witnesses, which host about 20 conventions a year at its Assembly Hall in Conyers, is shifting its current convention to an online format. The convention series started July 10 and runs through Aug. 29.
The church hosted its international convention at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2019, and five years earlier Atlanta also served as that event’s host city.
To participate in the Jehovah’s Witnesses current convention, visit https://bit.ly/2FpNFng.
