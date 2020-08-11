While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, which was originally scheduled for May 28 through 31, was postponed until the fall due to the pandemic. Aug. 7, with large-scale events this fall unlikely due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the festival is shifting to an online format Sept. 10 through 19.
As a way to deal with the outbreak and give back to the restaurant community it’s celebrated for the past 10 years, the festival will host a series of digital seminars and select socially distanced meals. Honoring the rich tradition of Southern sustenance, this year’s event will forgo the festival and instead present 13 digital seminars, called AF&WF At Home Edition Presented by Publix.
It will also include 11 dinners, two lunches and one brunch, all with limited, socially distanced seating. All ticket sales from the digital seminars will benefit the talent and 70% of ticket sales from the chef experiences will go back to the restaurants.
“COVID-19 has had a life-altering impact on the restaurant community that has helped build this festival to internationally known status over the last 10 years,” Brett Friedman, CEO of Agency 21 Consulting, said in a news release. “We are leveraging our platform to drive business and revenue back to them as a show of solidarity for our partners and friends.”
Late last year, Agency 21 Consulting was brought on to execute and manage the festival in conjunction with founder Elizabeth Feichter with the intention of making this year’s 10th anniversary celebration the best yet. The pandemic changed everything, but not the spirit Southern hospitality.
The festival will stay true to its origins, offering a celebration of the South. In its limited capacity, it is welcoming some amazing new talent this year, including 2020 James Beard Foundation Semifinalist Ron Hsu (Georgia) and James Kerwin (Tennessee). Returning founding talent, who have been instrumental longstanding supporters of the festival, includes Georgians Deborah VanTrece and John Castelluci and 2019 James Beard Award semifinalists including Misti Norris (Texas), and Erik Bruner-Yang (Washington).
Here are details on the virtual and in-person events at this year’s festival:
♦ AF&WF At Home Edition Presented by Publix: Exploring the rich bounty of cuisine throughout the South, this series of virtual seminars has something for every taste, from a pie master class with Pie Bar’s Lauren Bolden to a seafood couvillion with crab fat rice from Isaac Toups and curry in a hurry from Miami culinary sensation, Timon Balloo. For a list of digital seminars, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com/athome.
♦ Dinners, Lunches & Brunch: Whether it’s an intimate themed dinner or an extravagant bash, the festival knows how to celebrate in true Southern style – and demonstrate the finer elements of Southern hospitality. Indulge in one-of-a-kind dining experiences including a special collaboration dinner with chefs Jeb Aldrich, Matt Weinstein and Claudia Martinez at Tiny Lou’s, An Evening in Provence dinner with AIX’s Nick Leahy or The Pasta & Vinyl Experience presented by chef Craig Richards at Lyla Lilah. Tickets for chef experiences range from $95 to $200 and $10 for the seminars.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.atlfoodandwinefestival.com. Offer is fulfilled by the festival subject to availability and may be changed or revoked at any time.
Recycle and Shred Event
Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs Day, the annual community service day hosted by Leadership Sandy Springs each April to celebrate Earth Day, was postponed this year due to the pandemic.
In its place, on Sept. 12 Leadership is holding the Recycle and Shred Event, a scaled-back affair where residents can recycle or shred unwanted items from 9 a.m. to noon. The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber partnering with Leadership Sandy Springs on the shredding portion of the event with the help of chamber member EcoShredding.
Old electronics, paper, tennis shoes and more can be recycled or shredded. Residents are asked to begin cleaning and saving everything they want to recycle.
Also, a small group of Leadership Sandy Springs volunteers will work to install music and art equipment for Phase 2 of the Lake Forest Elementary School playground, and the organization is partnering with Sandy Springs Conservancy volunteers on a trail cleanup project at the Big Trees Forest Preserve.
For more information, visit www.leadershipsandysprings.org.
