While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Movies by Moonlight
Leadership Sandy Springs, a nonprofit that develops, educates and connects individuals to lead and bring value to the community, has postponed Movies by Moonlight, its annual outdoor three-film screening series, due to the pandemic.
According to a news release, the organization postponed the events because of a rise in COVID-19 cases and the governor’s new restrictions on large gatherings, plus the city of Sandy Springs’ decision to postpone all summer concerts and events.
Originally scheduled for Aug. 7, 21 and 28 at City Green, the city of Sandy Springs’ park at its City Springs complex, the series’ new dates have not been set yet.
“We’re disappointed not to be able to bring Movies to Moonlight to City Springs next month, but out of concern for everyone’s health and safety, this is the right choice,” Leadership Sandy Springs Executive Director Jan Paul said in the release. “We have not completely given up on the idea of hosting Movies by Moonlight, but are looking at how and when we might be able to do it. We know what a popular family event this is. Right now, we want to encourage everyone to follow the social distancing guidelines, wash hands and wear a mask. It’s so important.”
Information: leadershipsandysprings.org
Great Summer Dish
The Great Summer Dish, the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s annual food/hygiene items drive in partnership with The Soulfull Project set for July 16, has been postponed until the fall or later due to the pandemic.
This year’s event had already shifted from a regular in-person one to a drive-through one at the food bank’s office in northwest Atlanta, but was postponed because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Heather Moon, the food bank’s spokeswoman, said one in four children in Georgia are food insecure and need nutritious meals during the summer when school is out.
The food bank is a nonprofit that provides meals to metro Atlantans, and the Soulfull Project is a nonprofit that sells hot cereal and donates one serving to families in need for each serving purchased.
Information: acfb.org or thesoulfullproject.com
Breman Museum
The William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum in Midtown has a new exhibition, “Terra inFirma,” which was originally at the Dr. Bernard Heller Museum at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York. “Terra inFirma,” which was to open at the Breman in June, will open Aug. 5 as an online exhibition.
It includes the work of more than 60 artists working in many media, showing the beauty of the natural world and what’s at stake. The works are both realistic and abstract, and include photographs, tapestry, cartoons, collages and paintings.
The Breman has remained temporarily closed since March due to the pandemic, but continues to offer free online programming to the public. Through July 31, the museum will offer online art workshops in conjunction with “Terra inFirma.”
At the workshops, participants will work with artists to create puppets, sculptures and projects that celebrate the Earth. Preregistration is required, and attendance is limited, so RSVP early to secure a spot.
The workshops are for families with children 8 and older, but adults and seniors are also invited to create and interact with the artists. The remaining workshops are as follows:
♦ July 24 from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.: environment message sculptures with featured artist Shoshanna Rosenthal
♦ July 31 from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.: mother Earth figurines with featured artist Flora Rosefsky
Information and preregistration: thebreman.org
