While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Buckhead Heritage Society
The Buckhead Heritage Society, a nonprofit that aims to preserve history in that community, normally hosts in-person events but has shifted all of them online due to the pandemic.
The organization will host free lectures in September and November as part of its speaker or book club series:
♦ Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.: Wayne Clough, a Buckhead resident, will discuss his new book, "Things New and Strange: A Southerner's Journey through the Smithsonian Collection." Clough is the former president of Georgia Tech and the ex-secretary of the Smithsonian Institute.
♦ Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.: James Dickey, author of "Deliverance," grew up in Buckhead and went to North Fulton High School. He is well known for his poetry, which included something about searching for the Buckhead Boys, and became the Poet Laureate of the United States. But his best known work was synonymous with Southern stereotypes and became defined by the hugely popular movie version of "Deliverance." While most have seen the movie, not all have read the book.
♦ Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.: Mason Lowance, a Buckhead resident and retired college professor, will speak about the history of racism in the Jim Crow Era. Lowance has written several books on slavery and taught early American literature, American Romanticism, and American Realism at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He still teaches some at the college as a professor emeritus.
To register for each event, visit buckheadheritage.com/events.
Cars & ‘Q
Cars & ‘Q for the Cause, an annual fundraiser, car show and party hosted by Choate Construction in Sandy Springs in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Georgia chapter, originally was scheduled for April 18. It was moved to Oct. 17, with its VIP Happy Hour pushed back to Oct. 22. But with the pandemic continuing, the event’s organizers sent out a mass email Aug. 28 stating this year’s event has been cancelled.
“We have made the difficult decision to not host Cars & ‘Q or the VIP Party this year,” the email stated. “Protecting your safety, as well as our high-risk CF patient population, is our priority. While the pandemic has changed many things, what it hasn’t changed is those suffering from cystic fibrosis or Choate’s drive to cure it once and for all.
“In November, rather than revving our engines, a group of Choate fundraisers will be hiking in honor and commemoration of your support.”
Anyone with questions about the event, including how to get a ticket refund or transferred to next year’s date, can email carsnq@choateco.com. For more information, visit www.carsnq.com.
