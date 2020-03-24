Some local businesses and organizations are offering ways to help residents negatively impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Here’s a rundown:
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Einstein Bros. Bagels will donate 13 bagels to local community groups in need across the country when guests buy a Baker’s Dozen Box, which includes 13 bagels and two tubs of shmear. Bagel donations will go to local schools needing meal assistance, food banks, fire stations and police.
Einstein Bros. is asking guests to use the Order Ahead capability through the company’s app, available on Google Play or the App Store, where guests can submit and pick up their order quickly in-store. Order Ahead is available at select Einstein Bros. Bagels locations, excluding franchise and license locations inside hotels, airports, hospitals and colleges.
For more information, visit www.einsteinbros.com.
‘Wash for ATL’
The United Way of Greater Atlanta and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta have partnered to introduce the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to support those most vulnerable to the economic and health-related impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. March 23, United Way announced a new partnership with R.Land, an Atlanta-based pop artist and creator of the infamous “Pray for ATL” hands that you’ve seen around the city on T-shirts, murals and more.
R.Land has created a new design, an iteration of his infamous prayer hands, called “Wash for ATL.” The artwork and call to action for Atlantans to be safe and healthy during this time is being sold in the form of stickers, mugs and T-shirts. R.Land and his team, including Chris Carlock, owner of Little Five Point’s custom T-shirt shop, Bang-On, have committed to donating $10 from each T-shirt sold to the fund. In addition, a portion of each proceed from the sale of mugs will also be donated.
Funds raised will focus on providing crucial services to high-risk audiences including seniors, families with children who normally receive free or reduced meals at school, families in need of childcare, homeowners and renters at risk for eviction and hourly/low-wage workers.
For more information or to order a T-shirt, visit https://washforatl.square.site.
Also, individuals and families impacted and in need of support can contact United Way of Greater Atlanta’s 211 Contact Center (visit www.unitedwayatlanta.org/need-help/ for more info). There are many ways to connect to 211 including by phone, chat, email or mobile app. 211 is a valuable resource that is available 24 hours and seven days a week. With high call volumes, digital platforms will give you the fastest service. Text GACovid19 to 898-211 to receive a list of available resources.
To donate to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, visit https://bit.ly/2WJqJpx.
Nakato
Sachi Nakato Takahara, the third-generation owner of Nakato Japanese Restaurant in Buckhead, announced she has vowed to pay her staff of 50 their full salary for at least one month.
“Our staff is the lifeblood of our business, from the personal connections our servers have made with our guests sharing Japanese culinary traditions with them, or our Teppanyaki chefs who have entertained our guests while cooking for them day in and day out, they are all the heartbeat of Nakato,” she said in a news release. “In this crisis, we wanted our employees to breathe a little easier and know how much we value and appreciate them, by removing the stress created by this pandemic, at least for the next month.”
Like most metro Atlanta restaurants, Nakato is open for carryout and delivery service. Also, it has started a Go Fund Me Page, where the Nakato family has pledged to match, dollar for dollar, the donations that are made to the impacted employees, up to $50,000.
For more information or to make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3afM65X.
Loans available
Many organizations, including Georgia’s Own Credit Union, are offering 0% loans up to $2,500 with payments being spread out over 18 months.
In a news release, Adam Marlowe, principal market development officer for Georgia’s Own, said the loans are a good way for individuals leaning toward panic to relax and survive these difficult times.
Marlowe also suggests residents start working with their company’s human resources team to understand how the situation may impact you individually.
For more information, visit www.georgiasown.org.
Community Assistance Center
The Community Assistance Center, a nonprofit that serves the poor in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, is seeking food donations to help restock its food pantry.
The food pantry, located at 8607 Roswell Road, will be open for donation March 25 and 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The items needed most are canned meats (tuna, chicken, spam), cereal, dry beans, dry pasta, spaghetti sauce, rice and grocery store plastic bags.
The Dunwoody office will open only for food distribution at the door March 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The days and hours each location is open will be updated on a weekly basis.
For more information, visit www.ourcac.org.
