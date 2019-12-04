In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Coca-Cola Co. becoming a publicly traded company, the World of Coca-Cola is offering free admission Dec. 8 to all guests – for the first time in the downtown Atlanta attraction’s 29-year history.
The first Coca-Cola was served May 8, 1886, and 33 years later, the company made its initial public offering. An original $40 share – along with reinvested dividends – would be worth more than $18 million today. The company has grown with Atlanta, and 16% of share owners of record live in Georgia.
Dec. 8, guests will receive a commemorative glass Coca-Cola bottle while supplies last.
Those visiting the World of Coca-Cola can sample over 100 drinks from around the globe, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret recipe is guarded and take photos with the Coca-Cola Polar Bear.
The company is also marking its 100th anniversary Dec. 9 by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
For more information, visit www.worldofcoca-cola.com.
