The Sweet Spot Burlesque Variety Show is visiting Atlanta, and the touring show based in New York is putting a modern spin on the old art form.
It will take place Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. at the 595 North Event Center, located at 595 North Ave. in Atlanta.
From the Italian word “burla” which means a joke, ridicule or mockery, burlesque is a literary, dramatic or musical work intended to cause laughter. This theatrical art form has been around since the latter part of the 17th century and has even been applied retroactively to the works of Chaucer and Shakespeare. Enjoying many revivals over the years, evidence of burlesque could be seen in popular films such as “Cabaret” (1972) and “All that Jazz” (1979).
Enter … The Sweet Spot.
Taking this time-honored tradition, dusting it off and adding contemporary music, sultry modern dance moves, live body art, erotic poetry and honing it to its most cutting edge, The Sweet Spot Nation presents the 21st-century remix.
With a cast of 11 that includes a DJ, singer, poet, emcee, dancers, Panthers and Kittens, The Sweet Spot is the first high-energy, heart-pounding, fist-pumping, laugh-out-loud burlesque show in the world.
In an era that has witnessed the emergence of the #Me Too movement, and the advent of LGBTQI+ rights and equality, the Sweet Spot Nation is truly progressive in its agenda. It provides a truly mixed audience of differentiated life styles the unique opportunity to share a common goal . . . the pursuit of happiness.
Unlike many other adult entertainment venues that cater to a predominantly “single” sex audience, The Sweet Spot is universal in its appeal and attracts a truly mixed and diverse demographic.
In a news release, residents of other cities who have attended the show raved about it.
“I did not know I could have this type of fun with my husband,” Rhonda Paxton of Sacramento, California, said. “I thought this was only reserved for Girls’ Night Out.”
“They turned it out! They gave me life! I am gagging,” said Tony Morillo of Biloxi, Mississippi.
Charles Williams of Nashville said, “To indulge in something this salacious, seductive and sexual along with my wife … and not be guilty of cheating? This is every man’s dream come true.”
The Sweet Spot is also a safe spot. Safe from the tethers of political correctness and the societal norm. Safe from the harness of tradition. Safe from the shackles of discrimination. Safe from the chains of judgment and condemnation.
Tickets are $10 to $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sweetspotnation.com.
