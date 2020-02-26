Tossed Out Treasures, the Sandy Springs Society’s 29th annual shopping spree for a good cause, is back.
The event will take place March 13 through 15 at a new location, the space formerly occupied by the Chastain School at 4967A Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13 and 14 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15, when final markdowns will be placed on all remaining items. Admission is free on those dates. A preview party that is open to the public will be held March 12 at 6 p.m., and tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. The preview party will include drinks, dinner and a first look at the merchandise for sale.
As the society’s longest running fundraiser, Tossed Out Treasures sells gently used items donated by members of the community and the organization. It has focused on reselling, reusing and repurposing designer clothing, high-end accessories, jewelry, antiques, books, furniture, upscale home decor and more. At the end of the sale, any leftover items will be donated to area charities.
"Volunteers from the Sandy Springs Society put their heart and soul into this annual shopping event, and we’re thrilled that 100 percent of funds raised go back to the community," Elizabeth Kelly, who is co-chairing this year’s Tossed Out Treasures with Brenda Toan, said in a news release. “We are very proud of the high quality of donated items which attract an overwhelming response from the community and enable us to create the equivalent of an upscale department store where everything is gently used and offered at unbelievable prices. We have had a line outside the door on opening day each year."
The event raises up to $75,000 each year. These funds are then doled out to more than 25 local nonprofits through the society's philanthropic grants program, which supports various organizations that promote the arts, education, heritage, environment and social services in the city. In 2019, the society awarded $231,750 in grants to 26 nonprofits, and overall, it has given grants totaling more than $3.98 million.
For more information or to purchase preview party tickets, visit sandyspringssociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.