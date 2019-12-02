The Sandy Springs Fire Department announced on its Facebook page it has started its 2019 toy drive to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
In a message posted to Facebook, the department said the drive started Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 22. All donations, which should be new, sealed toys, can be dropped off at any Sandy Springs fire station.
For more information on the drive, visit www.facebook.com/SandySpringsFireDept. To view a list of all Sandy Springs fire stations and their addresses, visit https://bit.ly/34IcJNP.
