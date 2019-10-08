The Sandy Springs Education Force will hold its sixth annual Footprints for the Future 5K/10K Road Race Oct. 26 at City Springs’ City Green.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the force, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Sandy Springs' public school students excel academically, finish high school and continue to a vocation or college. It will support the organization's targeted literacy programs such as Reading Buddies and Mini Libraries.
Both races are run on a USTAF-certified race course and are Peachtree Road Race qualifiers. Awards will be handed out for all age categories, plus special overall and masters honors. An award will also be given to the school with the highest representation of attendees.
Post-race entertainment includes a DJ, sponsor booths, demonstrations, snacks and a 1K fun run for young children and families. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to celebrate Halloween. Also, the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber’s Health and Well-Being Council will present its free Fall Fun Health Fest on the City Green.
Through Oct. 10, adult registration is $30 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K, and child registration for the 5K is $12. Starting Oct. 11, the prices go up to $35, $40 and $15. On race day, registration is $40, $45 and $18. Registration for the 1K is $5 per person, no matter what day.
Registration includes a T-shirt, a swag bag of giveaways from sponsors and community supporters, food and beverages after the race and pre-race training with Olympian Jeff Galloway. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2lHZdsr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.