The Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Guild of Atlanta, a fundraising arm of the eponymous school in the north Georgia mountains, will host its inaugural games fundraiser March 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John United Methodist Church in Sandy Springs.
The event, which will include board games and card games, will raise money for the guild’s scholarship fund. Tickets are $100 for a table for four. The church is located at 550 Mount Paran Road.
For more information, contact Diana Bradley at 678-662-2177 or dbee@bellsouth.net.
